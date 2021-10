Auctions are a fantastic venue to behold the discovery of history. It’s the one place where you witness the world that was and how much it contributed to what the world is today. One such fine example coming up at a Christie’s auction is a microscope owned by Charles Darwin. After being treasured and passed through his family for almost 200 years, it is expected to sell for up to $485,000 when it goes up for auction in December. British naturalist Charles Darwin is credited for the theory of natural selection and is one of the most influential figures in human history. Without him and his microscopes, the theory of evolution, as we now know, wouldn’t exist.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO