New Zealand Dispenses Record Number of Jabs at 'Vaxathon'

The UK has recorded more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time since mid-July, as ministers continue to reject calls from health leaders for some restrictions to be introduced. Health secretary Sajid Javid said the current strain facing the NHS was not “unsustainable”, while Boris Johnson said infection numbers were “high” but “within the parameters of what the predictions were”. Doctors described the government’s decision as “wilful negligence” and said “Plan B” should be activated to protect the NHS. Under this scenario, face masks would be made mandatory and working from home would be advised.Meanwhile, a record 234,000 people booked to receive their booster jab on Wednesday, Mr Javid said.The announcement came after Labour criticised the speed of the booster jab rollout, urging the government to complete it by Christmas rather than March. Read More Plan B: What are the Covid measures NHS chiefs want imposed this winter?Will there be another lockdown? Everything we knowCovid restrictions could return unless public ‘do their bit’, Sajid Javid warns

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO