HIXTAPE: Vol. 2: Midland and Marty Stuart Team Up For “Break Your Own Damn Heart”

A songwriter since high school, Justin Kemp honors his influences by country greats like Merle Haggard, George Jones, Keith Whitley and beyond through his music while working directly with another; the New Mexico native’s father, David, cowrites on many Justin Kemp Band songs as well as plays bass in the band. Catching the ear of many of today’s country headliners, JKB has shared the stage with Joe Nichols, Chase Rice, Dylan Scott, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Josh Abbott Band, Kevin Fowler, Wade Bowen, Confederate Railroad, Neal McCoy, Lorrie Morgan and Jessie Keith Whitley, just to name a few. Since 2018, JKB has signed a record deal with Heart Songs Records and released five singles, including “Better Man,” “Heart’s Desire” and “Legends Never Die.” Their newest single “Borrow A Kiss” premieres today exclusively with The Country Note.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO