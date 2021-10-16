CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

HIXTAPE: Vol. 2: Midland and Marty Stuart Team Up For "Break Your Own Damn Heart"

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The unexpected collabs keep coming as HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 enters week six, with "Break Your Own Damn Heart (feat. Midland & Marty Stuart)" out today (10/15). Featuring a good-riddance blast of heavy honkytonk and a distinctive upbeat charm, the track was written by Midland's Jess Carson,...

Watch Randy Travis Make Jon Pardi Cry Tears of Country-Music Joy

CMT is about to honor country great Randy Travis as its latest "Artist of a Lifetime," presenting Travis the title at tomorrow night's (October 13) CMT Artist of the Year special. But in the lead-up to the event, he had an honor of his own in store for Jon Pardi.
Multiple Former 'Idol' Contestants Featured on Hixtape Vol 2

Multiple former contestants from ABC's "American Idol" are set to be featured on an album collectively. Hardy's launch, Hixtape vol. 2, options an enormous variety of collaborators from throughout the music business. The first quantity of "Hixtape" was launched in 2019 and featured a number of artists.According to the Hixtape...
Hardy reveals 'Hixtape: Vol 2' collaboration tracks

Thirty-three artists are featured across 14 tracks. Entering week six of the first-of-its-kind country experiment, Hixtape: Vol. 2, the project surprises fans on socials by revealing the full list of collaborators and song titles for the 14-week rollout. This week's release, "Break Your Own Damn Heart (feat. Midland & Marty...
HARDY Shares Full Track List for HIXTAPE: Vol. 2

HARDY is quickly solidifying his role as the king of collaborations in Country music with the release of HIXTAPE: Vol. 2! This collaboration-only album is the second of its kind from HARDY (the first being HIXTAPE: Vol. 1 released in 2019), and consists of only star-studded songs. HIXTAPE: Vol. 2...
Exclusive Premiere: Justin Kemp Band's "Borrow A Kiss"

A songwriter since high school, Justin Kemp honors his influences by country greats like Merle Haggard, George Jones, Keith Whitley and beyond through his music while working directly with another; the New Mexico native's father, David, cowrites on many Justin Kemp Band songs as well as plays bass in the band. Catching the ear of many of today's country headliners, JKB has shared the stage with Joe Nichols, Chase Rice, Dylan Scott, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Josh Abbott Band, Kevin Fowler, Wade Bowen, Confederate Railroad, Neal McCoy, Lorrie Morgan and Jessie Keith Whitley, just to name a few. Since 2018, JKB has signed a record deal with Heart Songs Records and released five singles, including "Better Man," "Heart's Desire" and "Legends Never Die." Their newest single "Borrow A Kiss" premieres today exclusively with The Country Note.
"Drink Up": Lee Brice and Randy Houser join Hardy for his newest Hixtape installmen

Hardy has recruited two of country music's most powerful, soul-filled vocalists — Lee Brice and Randy Houser — for the newest release off his upcoming Hixtape Vol. 2. The new song, "Drink Up," is a rowdy ode to late nights with plenty of good beer and better friends. "Drink up, drink up/ Whatever you got in your Dixie cup," the three stars sing in the song's chorus. "The girls are on fire and the beer's ice cold/ Something 'bout tonight just makes me wanna hold my/ Drink up…"
Marty Stuart Show At The Dixie Sold Out

Huntingdon, tenn.–One of country music's most revered historians and ambassadors, Marty Stuart and his beloved band have graced the Hal Holbrook Theatre stage numerous times over the last 16 years. Their unmatched musicianship and dedication to traditional country music will be on display again Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. and it's no surprise that it is already sold out.
Jillian Cardarelli Releases New Single "Dropped"

Nashville, TN – Country Artist / Songwriter Jillian Cardarelli releases her new single "Dropped," available now on all streaming platforms. The single, written by Kassi Ashton, Johnny Dibb and Emily Landis, was produced by award-winning female producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alex Kline, who has collaborated with and produced albums for Reba, Tenille Arts, Ronnie Dunn, Terri Clark and Mitchell Tenpenny.
Miranda Lambert's New Song 'If I Was a Cowboy' Is a Wild West Dream

Miranda Lambert dials up the Wild West imagery in a brand new song. "If I Was a Cowboy" is peppered with references to wanted posters, tumbleweeds, and six-guns, and is the country singer's first solo single since "Settling Down," off the Wildcard album. "If I was a cowboy, I'd be wild and free / rolling around these towns like tumbleweeds," Lambert sings in the chorus, dreaming of wide-open expanses and endless opportunity and boasting about her rebellious streak: "You thought the west was wild / but you ain't saddled up with me." The payoff line comes with a gender-flipping wink — "If...
A Night With Marty Stuart

Five-time Grammy award winner Marty Stuart is raising funds to open the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of country music. This evening will include a five-course meal prepared by celebrity chef Dean Fearing, followed by an intimate performance by Marty Stuart, Connie Smith and Kenny Vaughan. There is also a VIP option available for attendees to meet Marty and receive a personal tour of his keynote collectables.
Two-Time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan to Host "The 55th Annual CMA Awards"

Country Music's Biggest Night™ Airs LIVE Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c on ABC. NASHVILLE—The Country Music Association and ABC have announced Country Music superstar and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan will host "The 55th Annual CMA Awards." Country Music's Biggest Night broadcasts LIVE from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC.
Garth Brooks Presents RIAA Lifetime Achievement Award To Charley Pride and His Accomplished Career in Country Music

Brooks to Participate in Live Q&A with Songwriter, Author. and Vanderbilt Faculty Member Alice Randall with Special Performance by Brooks. Nashville, TN – Trailblazing Country music legend, Charley Pride, will be honored on October 25th at the National Museum of African American Music with the RIAA Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Garth Brooks. Charley's son, Dion, will accept the honor from the RIAA on behalf of his late father. RIAA Chairman & CEO, Mitch Glazier and COO Michele Ballantyne will be presenting a plague to not only Charlie's family but one to the Museum for their walls, as well.
"The 55th Annual CMA Awards" Reveals First Round of Performers

JIMMIE ALLEN, BROTHERS OSBORNE, ERIC CHURCH, DAN + SHAY,. MICKEY GUYTON FEATURING BRITTNEY SPENCER AND MADELINE EDWARDS, CARLY PEARCE AND ASHLEY McBRYDE, AND BLAKE SHELTON. Luke Bryan Hosts Country Music's Biggest Night™. LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c on ABC. NASHVILLE—The Country Music Association has announced the first...
Lee Greenwood Honored in Huntsville, Alabama with All-Star Salute Musical Celebration

Celebration Becomes 3rd Highest Grossing Event in Von Braun Center History. Breland Homes Honors TWO Veterans With Homes On Stage. HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lee Greenwood, a Grammy award winner, CMA award winner, ACM award winner and has achieved over twenty top 10 singles, was celebrated on Tuesday night October 12, 2021, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for his forty years of hits in the music industry. Stars from multiple genres of music came out to honor America's well-known patriot Lee Greenwood ranging from non-country hitmakers Gavin DeGraw, Debby Boone, Sam Moore, Michael W. Smith, Scott Stapp (of Creed) to today's hot country hitmakers Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Jamey Johnson, Dustin Lynch to country legends The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, The Gatlin Brothers, Janie Fricke, and more!
Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
