Deck-building rogue-likes. So hot right now. Everyone loves ’em. And while one may argue that we already have way too many of these on the market (Slay the Spire, Monster Train, SteamWorld Quest, etc come to mind), we could always use more of them. Enter Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, a new game developed by Little Leo Games, which seeks to add a twist to the heavily explored genre by introducing dice to switch things up.

