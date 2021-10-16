CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Texas Forest Service explains science behind burn bans

KTRE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Texas agencies helping homeless in wake of state ban on public camping. Local agencies are working to help people...

www.ktre.com

Post Register

Forest Service to burn slash piles with change in weather

With the change in weather, the region’s Forest Service offices announced that it will start burning slash piles to reduce hazardous fuels. During the summer months, crews have been stacking downed timber and brush into 10-foot-high tepee-like piles waiting for ideal conditions to burn them. “Prescribed fire activity is highly...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
cbslocal.com

Efforts To Contain The Cameron Peak And Future Fires: Forest Managers Explain How Prescribed Burns Help

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Forests full of readily available fuel across Colorado create conditions in which wildfires can easily spread. The Forest Service says overstocking is a major concern, and that human activity over the past century, including the suppression of wildfires, has contributed to our forests having an abundance of fuel.
FORT COLLINS, CO
kdll.org

Forest Service conducting controlled burns in Cooper Landing and Moose Pass

You might see smoke coming from parts of the Chugach National Forest this week and next. But it’s no cause for alarm. The Forest Service said it’s burning slash piles in Cooper Landing and Moose Pass, partly in an effort to mitigate the local spruce bark beetle problem. “Currently, we...
Summit Daily News

Pile burning planned in White River National Forest

Firefighters with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit could begin a series of slash pile burning operations this month, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. Officials are planning to burn more than 6,000 slash piles on White River National Forest land in Summit County,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
witzamfm.com

National Forest Service to Conduct Controlled Burns in Four Southwest Indiana Counties

Bedford— The U.S. Forest Service plans to conduct seasonal prescribed burning to maintain, restore or improve early successional habitat, maintain wetlands, restore and maintain unique barren ecosystems, regenerate oak and hickory tree species and improve soil health by naturally returning nutrients to the soil. Historical data shows that throughout history natural occurring fire played a vital and necessary role in sustaining the eastern deciduous forest ecosystem. Scientific research supports the use of prescribed burning to reintroduce low intensity fire to its natural role within the ecosystem. Prescribed burning also reduces fuel loading, thereby lowering the risk of catastrophic wildfire.
INDIANA STATE
koxe.com

Brown Co. Burn Ban Remains Off

The Burn Ban remains off in Brown County. With recent rain and more in the forecast, Commissioners left the Burn Ban off until further action is taken to reinstate when they met Tuesday morning, October 12.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
realtree.com

Say What? The Science Behind Hearing Loss in Hunters

It was almost midday, getting hot, and we hadn’t found a turkey yet in the mood to cooperate. I’d just made a few excited cutts and yelps when my son Potroast jumped as if he’d been stung by a hornet. He scurried to a nearby tree and hit the ground.
SCIENCE
Jackson Hole Radio

Forest plans burns

Sufficient winter weather conditions now exist to allow fire personnel on the Bridger-Teton National Forest to begin annual slash-pile burning. During the summer months, crews have been stacking downed timber and brush into 10-foot-high tepee-like piles, waiting for ideal conditions to burn them. Pile-burning could begin as early as this week and last into November. The areas those burns are planned include locations on the Grays River District, the Kemmerer Ranger District, the Blackrock Ranger District, and numerous locations on the Jackson Ranger District Piles are typically a result of fuels reduction projects on the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Pile-burning removes undesirable fuels for long-term public safety, and is an important part of the Forest Service fire/fuels annual program of work. Forest-users and the public should be aware of and expect to see smoke throughout the upcoming months. The piles may be burned near communities, travel routes, and popular recreation areas, and the Forest may temporarily restrict access to an area while burning operations are underway.
SLASH
Santafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe forest officials plan prescribed burns as dry winter looms

The Santa Fe area escaped the threat of extreme wildfire this summer, thanks to some well-timed monsoon rains. But Nathan Miller, the city’s wildland fire superintendent, said the days of a confined fire season — roughly April to August — are long gone. To combat the new realities, fire managers...
SANTA FE, NM
centraloregondaily.com

2 prescribed burns planned this week for Ochoco National Forest

If conditions remain favorable, fuels specialists on the Ochoco National Forest plan to conduct a 255-acre prescribed burn on the west side of Big Summit Prairie and a 1,236-acre prescribed burn located three miles northeast of Sugar Creek Campground. Fuels specialists plan to conduct the prescribed burn near Sugar Creek...
OREGON STATE
kymkemp.com

Mendocino National Forest Prepares for Fall and Winter Prescribed Burning

Officials with Mendocino National Forest are preparing to implement prescribed burning at sites across the Forest through the fall and winter as conditions allow. Staff plan to conduct prescribed fire activities during the safest possible “burn windows” in the coming months. Numerous factors including wind, humidity, air quality, fuel moisture and availability of fire crew personnel must be met before crews may move forward with burning.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Facing ‘Very, Very Large Problem’ Due to Record Crowds This Year

When you’re traversing through Yellowstone National Park, you see so many wonderful sights that it feels like you’re seeing a huge percentage of the park. In reality, unless you’ve got a lot of time and energy, you’re just scratching the surface. The majority of visitors prefer to stick to the roadways and sights alongside them, but that makes up just 5 percent of the park.
TRAVEL
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER PILE BURNING BEGINS ON UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST

Staff with the Umpqua National Forest will begin pile burning operations on Tuesday and will continue through the winter as conditions allow. Over 1,500 acres will eventually be burned including 450 acres on the Cottage Grove Ranger District, 600 acres on the Diamond Lake Ranger District, 10 acres at the Dorena Genetic Resource Center, 150 acres on the North Umpqua Ranger District and 300 acres on the Tiller Ranger District.
UMPQUA, OR
WATE

Prescribed burns in Cherokee National Forest north zone could begin soon

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) — USDA Forest Service managers say firefighters with the North Zone of the Cherokee National Forest are “expecting a window of opportunity” from Oct. 21 through Dec. 15 to conduct several prescribed burns. The burns will affect areas of the forest in Cocke, Greene, Unicoi, and Washington counties; as well as areas in Johnson, Carter and Sullivan counties.
CLEVELAND, TN
explorebigsky.com

Forest Service addresses climate change in Custer Gallatin

Scientists are concerned the environment is becoming too dry for some seedlings to grow back in the West, and the U.S. Forest Service is making plans to address this. Earlier snowmelt, loss of snowpack, longer growing seasons and reduced water availability will increase fire potential at all elevations through the middle of the century, according to the Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment released in the summer of 2021.
BOZEMAN, MT

