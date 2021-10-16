Van Gogh artwork looted by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines LOS ANGELES LOSES A LEGEND. Art dealer Margo Leavin, who ran a trailblazing contemporary art gallery in L.A. for more than 40 years, has died at the age of 85, Christopher Knight reports in the Los Angeles Times. Leavin set up shop in 1970 and closed in 2013; along the way, she showed canonical and soon-to-be-canonical artists including Ellsworth Kelly, Billy Al Bengston, Claes Oldenburg, Sarah Charlesworth, Christopher Williams, John Baldessari , and many, many more. In all, she hosted more than 500 exhibitions. In 2015, she sold the gallery’s archives to the Getty Research Institute. The following year, she donated $20 million to the UCLA School...

