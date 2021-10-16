CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Gogh artwork looted by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

Fresno Bee
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA watercolor by Vincent van Gogh that was seized by the Nazis during World War II will be sold next month at auction in New York, where it is expected to fetch a price of $20 million or more, the auction house Christie's announced. Christie's is auctioning the 1888...

Idaho8.com

Nazi-looted Van Gogh painting could fetch $30 million

Over a century since it was last seen in public, a vibrant Vincent van Gogh painting once seized by the Nazis is heading to auction. The watercolor of a harvest scene, titled “Meules de blé” (“Wheat Stacks”), depicts women working in the fields at Arles, France, and is expected to sell for up to $30 million.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

U.K. Museums Grapple with Pandemic Cuts, Nazi-Looted Van Gogh Heads to Sale, and More: Morning Links for October 15, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines LOS ANGELES LOSES A LEGEND. Art dealer Margo Leavin, who ran a trailblazing contemporary art gallery in L.A. for more than 40 years, has died at the age of 85, Christopher Knight reports in the Los Angeles Times. Leavin set up shop in 1970 and closed in 2013; along the way, she showed canonical and soon-to-be-canonical artists including Ellsworth Kelly, Billy Al Bengston, Claes Oldenburg, Sarah Charlesworth, Christopher Williams, John Baldessari , and many, many more. In all, she hosted more than 500 exhibitions. In 2015, she sold the gallery’s archives to the Getty Research Institute. The following year, she donated $20 million to the UCLA School...
ENTERTAINMENT
Design Taxi

Van Gogh Painting Seized By Nazis Reappears In Public To Go Up For Sale

A well-traveled Vincent van Gogh watercolor will greet the public for the first time in over a century ahead of an auction at Christie’s London. After the historic viewing from October 17 to 21, marking the first time since 1905 that the painting is being exhibited, Meules de Blé or Wheatstacks (1888) will go under the hammer at an estimated selling price of US$20 to US$30 million.
VISUAL ART
Herald Tribune

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Sarasota

“Beyond Van Gogh,” one of several immersive art shows that have been attracting thousands in sold-out exhibitions around the world, will be making a stop in Sarasota in coming months. Organizers of “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” have announced that those interested can now register for pre-sale for the...
SARASOTA, FL
audacy.com

Shredded Banksy artwork sells for $25.4 million at auction

LONDON (AP) — A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold at auction three years ago fetched almost 18.6 million pounds ($25.4 million) on Thursday — a record for the artist, and close to 20 times its pre-shredded price. “Love is in the Bin”...
ENTERTAINMENT
Dorchester Reporter

Van Gogh comes alive at Strand exhibit

As I entered the Strand Theatre in Dorchester on a recent Tuesday, it was hard to stop looking around me. The immersive room was awash in color, displaying digital projections that danced over the walls, floors, and seating. Sunflowers, candles, scribbled writing, and images of Vincent van Gogh cascaded around the room as classical music played.
BOSTON, MA
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Berlin museum returns, then buys back Nazi-looted Pissarro

Berlin’s Alte Nationalgalerie museum on Monday handed back and repurchased a painting by French Impressionist Camille Pissarro looted by the Nazis from the collection of Jewish lawyer Armand Dorville. Representatives of the Dorville family signed an agreement for the museum to return and buy back “Une Place a la Roche-Guyon”...
MUSEUMS
hypebeast.com

Christie’s Will Auction Artwork Benefitting New York's AIDS Memorial on its 10th Anniversary

Presenting contributions from Keith Haring, Robert Mapplethorpe, KAWS and more. Next month, Christie’s will hold a special event called “Unquestioning Love,” an auction that will benefit New York City’s AIDS Memorial. The event will be in conjunction with the 21st Century Evening Sale and the Post-War and Contemporary Art Day Sale and feature a cast of legendary figures, from Keith Haring, Robert Mapplethorpe and Catherine Opie, to contemporary artists, such as KAWS, Sarah Hughes and Nicolas Party, amongst others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSAZ

Van Gogh for All at the Clay Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Van Gogh For All is a modern, interactive approach to art history, and it’s coming to the Clay Center’s Juliet Art Museum this fall! This experientially rich exhibit explores the late work of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. Developed by the Dolores Kohl Education Foundation, Van Gogh for All engages curious learners of all ages using interactive technology and participatory learning.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Amber Alexandria

Vincent van Gogh hot air balloon attraction

Vincent van Gogh hot air ballonLighthouse Immersive. Lighthouse Immersive Van Gogh Chicago encourages audiences to "enter inside" Vincent van Gogh's classic works, recreating his highly emotional and chaotic inner awareness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination.
CHICAGO, IL
Ellwood City Ledger

Van Gogh paintings will surround you at Pittsburgh event

PITTSBURGH — The images come at you, tower over you, bedazzle you. You might even feel like your feet are moving as the wall-sized enlarged masterpieces scroll from the floor, while a deejay spins mood-setting music. Trippy stuff, this "Immersive Van Gogh" show that's had western Pennsylvanians buzzing with anticipation...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wchstv.com

New interactive Van Gogh exhibit comes to town

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Clay Center is adding a new exhibit to its lineup. Visitors will get a look inside the mind of Vincent Van Gogh at the new Van Gogh For All exhibit. Morgan Robinson, vice president of marketing and sales at the Clay Center, said the exhibit...
CHARLESTON, WV
skiddle.com

Paint Van Gogh

Spend the evening sipping wine and trying your hand at painting - no experience needed!. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. PopUp Painting invites you to sip and paint in Birmingham. Unleash your creativity – glass in one hand,...
VISUAL ART
JustLuxe.com

Deepak Chopra Partners with Immersive Van Gogh for New Meditation Series

On September 29, 2021, Deepak Chopra and the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles hosted a guided meditation event to launch their new partnership. The night included a welcome reception, discussion and several guided meditations within the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Hollywood. The new partnership will bring awareness...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scotscoop.com

Van Gogh swirls to life in San Francisco

Bright blues and sunny yellows swirl around the room as visitors sit mesmerized as Vincent Van Gogh’s artwork swims across the walls of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in San Francisco. Since its opening last March, the attraction has garnered the attention of many. The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit offers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Click2Houston.com

Step into works of art at the new Original Van Gogh Immersive Exhibit Houston

HOUSTON – Step inside more than 300 of Van Gogh’s greatest works through a brand new, 360-degree, floor-to-ceiling immersive exhibit located at 1314 Brittmoore Road near CityCentre. The original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will take guests into the works and life of the post-impressionist painter through the use of state-of-the-art...
HOUSTON, TX
The Oregonian

Immersive van Gogh is coming to Portland, but which one?

Immersive Van Gogh exhibits are all the rage on social media, and one of them is headed to Portland. But which one?. Is it “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” or “Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition,” one of the two productions that are currently confounding Seattle-area art lovers?. Nope. It’s...
PORTLAND, OR

