SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend with all of the sunshine and warm temperatures that we saw over the weekend. As we kick off a new week we are tracking more of the same for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s, but thanks to the frontal boundary this morning the mugginess will be muted. But Wednesday morning we are tracking a powerhouse of a cold front that will be sweeping through the region bringing the potential for a few strong storms during the morning hours followed by much cooler weather. The second half of the week will be dominated by ample sunshine, zero humidity, and high temperatures that will be in the 60s and 70s. Expect this to last through the weekend as well for the region.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO