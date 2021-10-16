ALCS Game 1 discussion thread

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
LSU and Ole Miss faced each other in Oxford on Saturday after the retirement of Eli Manning’s N0. 10 before the game. The Tigers held a 7-0 1st-quarter lead as they looked to pull off an upset, but the Rebels soared from there as they scored 31 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters combined to win 31-17 and improve to 6-1.
The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt may not be down on his luck for long. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported Sunday that the San Diego Padres are expected to interview Shildt for their managerial opening. The interview will be Shildt’s first since he was fired by the Cardinals last week.
Joey Gallo’s girlfriend is happy to have his undivided attention after his season ended on Tuesday night. Following the wild-card game — which ended in a 6-2 Yankees loss to the Red Sox — Claire Danko shared a PDA snap from the past of her with the Yankees outfielder. “I...
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in a load of trouble long before star third baseman Justin Turner collapsed in a heap, but the optics of his late-game injury certainly didn’t help matters in NLCS Game 4. After all, it’s difficult to muster up one more rallying cry when your de...
The Chicago White Sox were eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday after losing Game 4 of their American League Division Series, 10-1, to the Houston Astros. The White Sox, specifically manager Tony La Russa, did not go quietly into the winter, however. Rather, La Russa made it clear that he...
Carlos Correa had a message for Ryan Tepera after Correa’s Houston Astros knocked Tepera’s Chicago White Sox out of the playoffs on Tuesday. Correa’s Astros won Game 4 of their ALDS with the White Sox 10-1 in Chicago on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Astros had 10 runs on 14 hits in the game. Correa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Atlanta Braves are headed to the 2021 World Series and it isn’t lost on noted baseball fanatic and Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak. Sajak has talked in the past about being a Los Angeles Dodgers fan so it may have been a little depressing to watch the team drop Game 6 of the NLCS to the Braves. While the Braves advance, the Dodgers will recoup.
Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
One of the most-intriguing games of this Sunday NFL slate is the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Detroit Lions. While the matchup isn’t the sexiest on paper, it pits former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford against former Rams quarterback Jared Goff. The Goff era ended abruptly in Los Angeles, with...
Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
Carlos Correa is going to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much the two-time All-Star will be offered. Correa headlines a bumper crop of free-agent shortstops, which also includes the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager, Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story and New York Mets’ Javier Baez. So what will...
Jon Heyman predicts that the St. Louis Cardinals will sign Albert Pujols. When Albert Pujols was released by the Los Angeles Angels this season, the St. Louis Cardinals were immediately connected to him. Rightfully so. He had a Hall of Fame career with the Cardinals, emerging as one of the...
Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. has not been able to contribute to his team’s World Series run, as he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee in July. But that doesn’t mean he can’t join in on the fun that his team is having right now.
Comments / 0