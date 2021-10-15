CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse football vs Clemson (2021)

By Dennis Nett
syracuse.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse Orange wide receiver Anthony Queeley (14) has a pass broken...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Three killed after Sudan's military seizes power in coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and soldiers killed at least three people and wounded 80 as street protests broke out against the coup. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
The Hill

White House details new international travel rules

The Biden administration outlined on Monday very narrow exemptions that will permit unvaccinated international travelers to enter the United States. Anyone who is under the age of 18 traveling from overseas will need to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight, but are exempted from vaccination requirements, the White House said.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#Clemson Tigers#Syracuse Orange#American Football#Clemson Syracuse
NBC News

Facebook whistleblower 'shocked' by company’s investment in metaverse

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen was “shocked” when she heard the company planned to hire 10,000 engineers in Europe to work on the “metaverse,” a version of the internet based on virtual and augmented reality, when its money would be better spent on safety, she told British lawmakers Monday. “I was...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy