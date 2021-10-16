Linganore's defense shines in win over Frederick

Buy Now Linganore’s defense takes down Frederick’s Reggie Snowden in the fourth quarter Friday night at Linganore High School. Staff photo by Bill Green

Linganore’s football team has won games with its offense and its special teams this season.

On Friday night, it was the defense’s turn to deliver.

In what coach Rick Conner dubbed as his team’s finest defensive performance of the season, the Lancers bottled up Frederick’s big-play, high-scoring offense for a 28-14 home win that kept their perfect season intact at 7-0.

“I think our defense was just there for each other tonight. We really trusted each other and had each other’s backs,” said senior nose guard Chase Schultz, who was one of the Linganore defenders most frequently harassing Frederick quarterback Brian Mbuthia.

The Lancers sacked him four times, intercepted him once, stuffed him twice on fourth-and-short runs and generally hurried him almost every time he dropped back to pass.

“We made great plays,” Schultz said. “Our defensive line held our ground, and our [defensive backs] covered a great wide receiver [Frederick’s Travon Neal] tonight and a good quarterback throwing the ball. ... The game plan was just to play tough.”

The Linganore defense delivered on the very first drive of the game.

After Frederick (5-2) marched 55 yards in 14 plays, down to the Lancers’ 1-yard line, sophomore linebacker Carter Neal stuffed Mbuthia on a quarterback draw from a spread formation on fourth-and-goal.

“That was huge,” Conner said. “Not to let them score early was our goal.”

Early in the third quarter, senior Dylan Allnut bailed his coaches out after Linganore had decided to go for it and fourth-and-short on their own 26, leading only by seven points, and failed.

In Photos: Linganore Defense Dominates Frederick in 28-14 Win

Two plays later, Allnut stepped in front of Mbuthia pass intended for Neal near the goal-line and returned the interception to the Linganore 27.

“It was definitely a big momentum swing after I gave up the big [50-yard touchdown to Neal] at the end of the half,” Allnut said. “It was just huge to get one back and grab the momentum and give the ball back to our offense.”

The Lancers cashed in, marching 73 yards in 13 plays for a touchdown that extended their lead to 21-7.

On third-and-15 from the Frederick 33, quarterback Timmy Conner rolled to his right and fired a long pass to fellow senior Jacob McEntire, who leaped over junior defensive back Nahshon McKinney-Spear and snagged the touchdown catch.

Linganore added a 6-yard touchdown run from sophomore Ethan Arneson on an 8-yard run with 9:38 to play in the game that stretched the lead to 28-7.

Arneson, the second-leading rusher in the county behind Middletown’s Carson Smith, finished with 164 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. Earlier, he scored on runs of 46 and 6 yards.

“Keep the ball. Not let them have it,” Conner said of Linganore’s game plan coming into the game to shut down Frederick.

The Cadets were averaging 41 points per game. They had surpassed 50 in two recent wins and put up 49 points in a home win over Walkersville last week.

But they were never able to put Linganore’s defense on its heels with their big-play ability.

Other than the 50-yard touchdown pass to Neal in the final minute of the first half, Frederick’s other points were generated midway through the fourth quarter when junior receiver Reggie Snowden took a short pass 27 yards for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, sophomore running back Taejon Anderson finished with 79 yards on 14 carries after rushing for more than 200 yards and a school-record tying five touchdowns in the win over Walkersville.

“We have to coach and play up to our abilities,” Frederick coach Kevin Pirri said. “We did not do that tonight.”