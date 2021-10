It’s a question dreaded by many kids and young adults. Not everyone finds a clear professional path by 20, or even 30. And then there are people like Orlie Weitzman. At 12, the Lab School student has already distinguished herself as a journalist — and having joined a national team of “kid reporters” at Time For Kids magazine, she was on the job Monday conducting an interview.

