Olson leads Red Devils in 31-20 win over Horlick

Nate Olson helped pave the way for Kenosha Bradford as he had three touchdowns in the air in the Red Devils’ 31-20 win over Racine Horlick on Friday night in the last week of regular season action.

“Nate does everything right, and we’re confident that everytime we call his number that he is going to make a play,” Kenosha Bradford head coach Gaz Osmani said. “He finds the guys and he finds them open. He likes to get out and find his open receivers.”

Bradford took the lead on their first drive as quarterback Nate Olson connected on a three-yard touchdown pass with Jacob Barden to grab a 7-0 lead after just seven plays. After forcing a turnover on downs on the next possession, Olson capped another seven play drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass with Keany Parks to push the lead to 14-0 with 1:26 remaining in the quarter.

After stopping Racine Horlick in the red zone a second time on a turnover on downs, Olson connected with his number one target Quinten Henry on a 26-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 21-0. After back-to-back turnovers, Racine Horlick’s Carson Fletcher added a one yard touchdown run with one second left in the half to make it 21-7.

“We approached this whole week like it was a playoff game,” Racine Horlick head coach Brian Fletcher said. “We had to capitalize on opportunities. Twice in the first half, we had it inside the 10-yard line, and we didn’t come up with points.”

After an interception to start the half, Parks added on to the scoring for the Red Devils with a 42-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-7. On the ensuing possession, Fletcher connected on a 29-yard touchdown pass with Tommy Triggs to make a two possession game at 28-14 with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth, Erick Villalobos connected a 29-yard field goal to push the Bradford lead to 31-14. On their second to last possession of the game, Jeremy Cosey added on the Rebels’ final score of the game with a one-yard touchdown run with 6:39 remaining in the contest.

Olson went 10-for-16 in the game for 166 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, while Keany Parks led the Bradford rushing attack with 19 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Quinten Henry was Olson’s number one target with 116 yards on five receptions. The Red Devils had four players with double digit tackles led by Mylan Smith with 15, while Jared Barden had 13.

Fletcher led Horlick offensively with 68 yards through the air with one touchdown and one interception on 8-for-16 passing. Fletcher also contributed 42 yards to the Rebels’ rushing attack as along with running back Jeremy Cosey both contributed to 90 of Horlick’s 172 rushing yards.

Both teams finish 5-4 in the regular season and both teams make the WIAA playoffs. Kenosha Bradford will take on state power Arrowhead on the road, while Racine Horlick takes on Kettle Moraine at home.

