Lucas Scott ran for three first half touchdowns as Immaculata defeated Newark Collegiate, 49-16, in Somerville. Darius Harrison opened the scoring with a 11-yard touchdown run for Immaculata, which one year removed from going 0-7 is now 7-0 for the first time since 2011. Scott then followed with TD runs of 2, 14 and 1 yards to make it 28-0. In the third quarter, Cameron Chadwick ran for a 12-yard TD, then later returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO