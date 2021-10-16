CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Talking Points: Big brother banking

By GREG MARESCA
newsitem.com
 9 days ago

Your job’s payroll taxes, and your annual 1040...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Treasurer Ellsworth: Big Brother leans in

Idaho officials say a proposal from the Biden administration geared to help the Internal Revenue Service "crack down" on tax cheats poses serious issues to privacy and data security. If implemented, the plan would require banks to provide data on customer accounts with total annual deposits or withdrawals of more...
POLITICS
CBS News

U.S. Treasury amends proposal to track nearly all bank accounts

The U.S. Treasury is amending a plan to track more Americans' bank accounts to limit tax evasion by the wealthy after the proposal garnered severe pushback from the finance industry and conservative politicians. Under the proposal, first introduced in May, banks would report to the Internal Revenue Service several new...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother
pncguam.com

$3.1M in tax refunds to be paid this week; refunds processed within 7 weeks

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration is now under 50 days in processing and paying income tax refunds. The latest batch of tax refunds totals $3,168,074, including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent the payment of 964 error-free returns filed on or before September 9, 2021. Since 2019, the Department...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
jocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – Is Taxing Social Security Fair?

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: Taxing Social Security benefits isn’t fair. It would benefit everyone if seniors could earn as much as possible without having their Social Security taxed. We would still be paying into Social Security which would help the fund. I also feel that all people earning over $100,000 should pay into Social Security because they can afford it. This would help fund Social Security without hurting anyone financially. Many seniors are struggling financially and should be able to earn as much as we can without a portion of our Social Security being taxed. Signed: Overtaxed Senior.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

How to Squeeze Extra Money Out of Social Security

Many seniors rely heavily on Social Security. The decisions you make could lead to a higher benefit during retirement. Here's how to raise your benefits for life. You may come to rely heavily on your Social Security benefits once you retire. This especially holds true if you don't manage to sock much money away in an IRA, 401(k), or another savings plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy