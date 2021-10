The S.C. Court of Appeals has reversed a 2017 ruling that determined that one of downtown Charleston's most luxurious hotels could operate a rooftop bar. The latest decision, issued Oct. 20, sided with the city of Charleston, which tried to block the venue atop The Dewberry near Marion Square. The court found that the city's zoning board had the authority to dictate whether the hotel could operate the bar.

