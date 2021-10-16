Florida Inshore Fishing at it's best

As we approach our colder time of year what an honor showcasing our 'Florida at it's best!'. From one end of our great country to the other we love to catch trout:. Colder weather Trout fishing in our Tropical Paradise on Earth is a 'little' different. Ladies...
A Florida angler has been granted a state record for his recent catch of a butterfly peacock bass weighing 9.11 pounds. Felipe Prieto’s after-work catch at an unidentified Broward County reservoir beats a record (9.08 pounds) that has stood since 1993. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced...
Fishing, and especially angling — fishing with a rod, line, and hook, as opposed to spearfishing and other forms of the sport — is a popular pastime in America. But this is a big country and fishing conditions vary enormously from state to state: Some have thousands of rivers and lakes and/or many miles of […]
You would have thought it was Valentine’s Day off the coast of Juno Beach, Florida, last week. Wildlife photographer Paul Dabill posted a video on Instagram of a school of fish that made the most romantic, lovely shape. The footage taken last Tuesday off of Juno Beach with an air...
Spectacular would best describe the conditions for anglers wetting a line both shallow and deep. Cooler mornings, light winds and favorable tides have prevailed, making the catching enjoyable and exciting. Out on the offshore grounds, sidelined grouper diggers have been recording excellent hauls of snapper while prospecting ledges, rock piles...
Versatile minnow lures offer all-season solutions in various conditions. Jerkbaits—and here we’re talking about the hard-plastic lipped plug types, not the softbaits—possess a fish-tempting versatility that defies calendar constraints. The ability to hold a minnow-mimicking profile either directly in front of the fish, or saunter it through the strike zone with enticing vulnerability will garner interest whenever bass are feeding on shad or bream.
Permit_me and I went primarily for red fish yesterday to several spots we usually catch them this time of year. Only one red, a small bonnet-head, and a lot of small mangoes. Lot of mullet in all the areas we fished. Stopped on the way in and had fun catching a bunch of lower slot sea trout all on jigs and soft plastic. Water temp in the bay was still 82. With no breeze it was HOT. This upcoming week should put it down in the upper 70's at least. Good luck to all.
Once purely a spear target, hogfish are being discovered by anglers—and scrutinized by fishery managers. It is likely the most egregiously named fish in the sea: the “hogfish” is surely a misnomer for one of the most beautiful creatures with fins, as well as one that transports diners to delights unknown when it gives up its fillets.
Since I got my boat 2 months ago I've been on the water 2-3 days a week. If I want snook, trout, or snapper I haven't had any trouble getting out and catching them, but the redfish have been stumping me. In two months I think we've boated 6 reds and only 2 slot sized. We've mostly been free lining greenbacks, sometimes shrimp, and occasionally under popping corks. Yesterday we caught close to 50 snook and one red. We were live chumming mangrove shorelines and pitching free lined greenbacks. I've mainly been fishing around 4th street flats and Weedon Island. I'm not looking for anyone's redfish spots. Just looking for any help with general tactics for finding and fishing for reds. Any help would be appreciated.
Cool breezes, calm waters and cooler temperatures overnight and in the mornings are making fishing quite pleasurable for those venturing out to work their magic in the waters surrounding Anna Maria Island. The mild conditions are a welcome site among anglers working our local waters in mid-October, and the fish...
Whether it's the lure of pristine beaches and endless summers or the state's low taxes and abundant entertainment options, Florida dominated this year's list of the best places to retire, according to U.S. News and World Report. From Southwest Florida to the Panhandle, 11 Sunshine State metro areas made the cut, notably grabbing 8 of the top 10 spots.
If you love fishing you’ve probably had the experience of seeing fish rise just beyond your reach. While fishing the McKenzie River in Oregon I had just that experience. The sun was setting and the fish were rising. So many fish. Despite casting my hardest, it was like the fish knew where they could safely feed free of interruption. Boy did I wish I had a quality kayak or SUP at that moment.
VERO BEACH, Fla. — In this country, one veteran dies by suicide every 65 minutes. And on the Treasure Coast in Florida, a man is working to let those at risk know they are not alone and help is out there. Military veteran Kevin Klepac feels most at home on...
For spooky season, we're digging up discoveries of a darker nature. Here's 5 haunted spots where the fishing is so good, it's scary. Whispers and rumors. Secret spots and guarded charts. When things go bump at the end of your line and all you hear is your screaming reel, you know you’re fishing in one of Florida’s many haunted fishing holes. When a place is as old as Florida, it’s sure to have a few ghosts, particularly when that history is as, let’s say, “preternatural” as is Florida’s. There is no way to document all of Florida’s paranormal and ghostly places, but in the spirit of the Halloween season, here’s a short list of some of Florida’s most haunted fishing spots.
Very cool, would love to see that. THERE SHOULD BE NO COMMERCIAL FISHING ALLOWED FOR ANY SPECIES THAT IS CONSIDERED OVERFISHED. Don't I wish. I'd love to go back. No, that was in 2008. Very cool, would love to see that. The story gives the idea, but on the spot...
Came off the water just before midnight last night up in Jupiter. We did a bit of night-time docklight fishing, not finding as many snook as usual... Last night the full moon and a bit of wind might have had something to do with our results. Still we caught and released snook, lost one or two big ones, and in general, enjoyed our time on the water.
You need a laugh there is two places that you are guaranteed to get one. A RV park dump station or a boat launch ramp. I am for sure a Greenhorn! A few of my coworkers were into fishing and two of us green horns did go with them a few times. On our first trip out the other green horn ( Jerry )started to go over the side of the boat to cool off in the water (or pee) and got his balls caught on the iron dock cleat railing and just hung there without being able to ask for help totally lost his voice momentarily. At least I did not do that. However I knew nothing about what I was doing including rigging, casting , how to top water fish as well as I did not own any of the fishing gear. I really felt like I hampered them from a good fishing day. Jerry did get a new nick name at work "Hang Time"
Governor DeSantis hopes to present legislation to offer out of state Leo's $5k incentive to come to Florida. In Asheville they had a mass exodus of officers. Wouldn't surprise me if they headed that way. America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms,...
Last year, I had the chance to fish with a couple of friends and make a TV show out of the afternoon. John Bergsma is the host of Fisherman’s Digest, an outdoors TV show that originates out of Michigan but is seen across the U.S. on a variety of outdoor channels as well as more local channels in Michigan. Although John and I have known each other for a number of years, we never had the chance to spend time in a boat together. This was a nice opportunity.
Comments / 0