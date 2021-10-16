CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi, after 4-goal opener, takes aim at Canucks

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

The Detroit Red Wings seemed to have their season opener against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions under control. It all fell apart in the last seven minutes of regulation, as they squandered a three-goal lead and lost 7-6 in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Detroit...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
bardown.com

This video of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond is both hilarious and wholesome

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi Seems to be Everywhere on the Ice

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi sure lives up to the lyrics of a chant for Ted Lasso character Roy Kent, the prickly but lovable soccer player. In his prime, and to the very end of his illustrious (and fictional) career, fans would serenade him using his name with this:
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi one of just four unvaccinated NHL players

Tampa, Fla. — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has only four unvaccinated players as it opens up the 2021-22 season. Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is one of those four players who have chosen not to get vaccinated. "Just personal choice, freedom of choice, and life choice," Bertuzzi...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Vasily Podkolzin
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Mathieu Joseph
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Alex Chiasson
Person
Jeff Blashill
Person
Travis Green
chatsports.com

Gamethread #3: Canucks vs Red Wings

Who has the three shoutout parley on their slip? The Canucks have now come back from 2 down to get to a shootout and also lost a 2 goal lead to get to a shootout. All roads lead to the shootout. You know, 3 out of 4 points so far...
NHL
AllLions

Look: Tyler Bertuzzi Scores Highlight-Reel Goal against Lightning

Tyler Bertuzzi gave the Detroit Red Wings a 2-0 lead against the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. The talented forward was able to maneuver the puck between his legs, then split defensemen Victor Hedman and Jan Rutta to put the puck in the net.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canucks#The Detroit Red Wings#Stanley Cup#Edmonton#The Red Wings
detroitsportsnation.com

Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi scores natural hat trick [Video}

It’s his first game since January, and he’s no worse for wear!. Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi has tallied his third goal of the game tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the regular season opener, burying a power play goal to give his team a 4-1 lead:
NHL
MLive.com

Thomas Greiss stellar as Red Wings top Canucks

DETROIT – Thomas Greiss picked up where he left off the final month of last season, making 40 saves Saturday to lead the Detroit Red Wings past the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 at Little Caesars Arena. Filip Zadina snapped a tie with a power-play goal in the second period. Robby Fabbri...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Tyler Bertuzzi's big night for Detroit Red Wings brings back memory of Sergei Fedorov

Tyler Bertuzzi’s incredible four-goal game in Thursday night’s Detroit Red Wings opener evoked memories of Sergei Fedorov’s five-goal game during the 1996-97 season. Bertuzzi nearly reached five in the Wings’ 7-6 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. The 2021-22 season marks the 25th anniversary of that 1996-97 season, in which the Red Wings snapped a Stanley Cup drought of more than four decades. To commemorate the anniversary — for one of the most-beloved championship teams in the history of Detroit sports — the Free Press has crafted a new hardcover book, “Stanleytown 25 Years Later: The Inside Story of How the Stanley Cup Returned to the Motor City after 41 Frustrating Seasons.” “Stanleytown 25 Years Later” costs $39.95 and can be ordered at RedWings.PictorialBook.com. Books are shipping right now. The following excerpt from the book recounts Fedorov’s five-goal night, when he scored all Detroit’s goals and when the Wings rallied for a Christmastime victory in overtime.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Birmingham Star

Lightning face Red Wings after falling flat on opening night

The start of the Tampa Bay Lightning's drive for a three-peat was a dud, as team captain Steve Stamkos put it. They'll look for a quick turnaround when they visit Detroit in the Red Wings' season opener on Thursday. Tampa Bay's banner-raising celebration on Tuesday was marred by a 6-2...
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi’s Return Provides Immediate Spark

“I’ve talked about this lots. We want to look after each other,” Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said in the aftermath of a wild 7-6 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that saw captain Dylan Larkin get ejected from the game (and ultimately suspended by the NHL for one game) because of a punch he threw at Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph. “Obviously there was a lot of guys that were willing to stick up for Dylan on the ice and on the bench. I think we’re a close-knit group.”
NHL
wingsnation.com

Lightning 7, Red Wings 6 (OT): Bertuzzi scores four goals in a heartbreaking loss

The Detroit Red Wings are 0-0-1 to start the 2021–22 season after falling 7-6 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Thursday’s season-opening game at Little Caesars Arena. Tyler Bertuzzi led the way for Detroit with four goals, becoming the first Red Wing to score four times since Jakub Vrána helped Detroit beat the Dallas Stars 7-3 on Apr. 22, 2021.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy