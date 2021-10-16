CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Jackets pull out 21-13 victory over Pineville

By John Stepp Staff Writer
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 9 days ago
It has really become a given that the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets are going to find a way to win once their district games come around. This year has been no different, although the Pineville Mountain Lions tried their best to mess up those plans this year.

It wasn’t a pretty win for the Yellow Jackets when they defeated Pineville 21-13 on Friday night, but it was a win, nonetheless. In high school football, there is no such thing as a bad win, and despite not everything going as planned on Friday, Coach Jerry Herron was happy to come away with the victory.

They say that some things are better left unsaid and Herron chose that route after the game versus Pineville, only giving credit to his opponent.

“Pineville played their hearts out. Hats off to them,” said Herron. “There were a lot of crazy things that happened. I’m unhappy about a lot of things that happened, but we were still able to win. I’m excited about the win.”

Things could not have started much better for the Yellow Jackets. Just a few minutes into the game, the Yellow Jackets got on the board first, when quarterback Sydney Bowen tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Potter. The extra point was good and Williamsburg took an early 7-0.

The teams remained scoreless through the first quarter, but Pineville found the end zone on the very first play of the second quarter on a 16-yard run by Scooby Morris. The extra point was good and the game was tied at 7-7 with 11:51 to go in the second.

Williamsburg went on to answer on the ensuing drive. Bowen found Potter for a second time, connected on a 25-yard throw into the end zone, putting the Yellow Jackets up 14-7. With just under three minutes left, Pineville answered with a drive of their own that was capped off by a one-yard run from Morris. The extra point was no good, and the Mountain Lion cut the lead to 14-13 heading into the half.

Neither team was able to put any points on the board in the third quarter and it wasn’t until three minutes left in the game that Williamsburg was able to find the endzone for the final time on the night to help cushion their lead. This time Bowen used his legs, scoring on a 14-yard run that gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-13 lead.

As the clock was winding down on Pineville’s final drive of the game, Williamsburg freshman Cooper Prewitt picked off a pass and gave the Yellow Jackets the ball, with a game-sealing interception, helping his team hold on to the 21-13 win.

Herron complimented his team in the win, saying that as in most close games, his squad had to adjust along the way to pull out the win.

“It was one of those games where you just have to play hard, be able to adapt and go with it. We had to do a few things to give us a chance to win,” said Herron. “We had kids step up and play hard. Jayden ran the ball well, our defense played hard. Cooper Prewitt had an interception at the end to seal the game. Bryce Creekmore, Connor Lay...a lot of kids played hard for us tonight.”

With the win, Williamsburg is now 5-2 on the season. They will take on Lynn Camp next week for a chance to finish undefeated in district play and clinch the district title.

