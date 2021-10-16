Jena Sonnier is CCHS homecoming queen

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
Royalty was crowned during halftime of Jasper’s Friday night Homecoming game. KaDence Traylor was selected as Homecoming Queen and Trey Moran was selected as Homecoming King. KaDence Traylor. KaDence is the daughter of Ramonia Roberts and James Traylor. She serves as the Senior Class Secretary, and is a member of...
ONSTED — Onsted High School crowned its 2021 homecoming king and queen Friday on what turned out to be a rainy and washed out night for area high school football games. Harrison Moore and Brooke Borders were named this fall’s king and queen at Onsted. The theme of homecoming was “Seasons.”
Merryville High School celebrated their Homecoming last Friday. The Panthers crowned their homecoming queen before the game Friday against the Elton Indians. The court and senior players are as follows: top row - Cam'ron Williams, Harleigh Ferguson, Amarion Hill, Aliya Dearman, Bryson White. Bottom row - Tyler Belcher, Kailee Hickman, Kirsten Bell, Brylee Lanier, and Billy Jeane.
Taylor Tomedolskey was crowned 2021 Homecoming Queen for Colleton Prep Academy during halftime of Friday’s home football game against Thomas Heyward Academy. Tomedolskey is the daughter of Mark and Terri Tomedolskey. She is a four-sport athlete for CPA, participating in softball, basketball, volleyball and is captain of the cheerleading squad. She serves as CPA Sergeant-at-Arms for the student body, historian for the National Honor Society and secretary for Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Taylor plans to study biology in the fall and hopes to one day be a physician’s assistant.
Southern Local High School crowned juniors Aiden Spahlinger and Kya McCulley as the 2021 Fall Homecoming King and Queen during the football game against Leetonia on Oct. 1. Spahlinger is the son of Brian and Kate Spahlinger of Hammondsville and McCulley is the daughter of Charles and Natasha McCulley of Salineville. Other candidates for king were Cooper Edmiston, Zack Tribelo, Cameron Sloan and Colton Soukup while queen candidates included Olivia Kerns, Grace Brothers, Emma Black and Andrea Rodgers. (Submitted photo)
Gabrielle Judice, daughter of Shane and Kim Judice, was crowned homecoming queen at halftime of Loreauville High School’s football game Friday against West St. Mary. Karli Bodin was the first maid and Jalayla Fuller was the second maid.
Cedartown High School is celebrating its 2021 Homecoming this week with the homecoming queen set to be announced during halftime of the Bulldogs’ Region 7-4A football game against Ridgeland on Friday evening at Cedartown Memorial Stadium. First up will be the traditional homecoming parade down Main Street in Cedartown on...
Maggie Claire Thomas, senior, was recently crowned the Canton Academy (CA) Homecoming Queen. Thomas is co-captain of the varsity cheer team, a member of the CA softball team, tennis team, basketball team, track team, and is a Diamond girl for the CA baseball team. She is student body vice-president. She...
ASHLAND, Miss. — A teen in Mississippi is breaking barriers on her school’s football field, both as a player and as homecoming queen. Ashland High School is a school of acceptance. “We are a predominantly black school. They don’t look at race, creed, color, whatever. They look at the person within and that’s what I’m […]
At Friday's Morgan City High homecoming football game, the school's track was named for Vernon "Tootie" Norwood, the MCHS grad who brought home gold and bronze medals from the Tokyo Olympics. Norwood is shown holding his nephew, Tamaje Ray, on his shoulders. Among those present were his high school track coach, Denver Chapman Jr., and Morgan City Councilman Ron Bias. Out of the picture to the right were Mayor Lee Dragna and MCHS Principal Tim Hymel.
Following Clemson's 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott commented on the change the Tigers made at quarterback during the contest. After (...)
Bucktail Area High School held Homecoming 2021 Friday evening as the school had a tie for king, giving both seniors the honors. The school announced the winners at halftime of the game against Redbank Valley. Pictured are, from left, Tristan Probst, Alyssa Kolasa and Zach Pick.
BOONEVILLE, MISS. -- Northeast Mississippi Community College's student body recently elected Ripley native Ally Melton to reign as the college's 2021 Homecoming Queen during campus-wide elections in early October. Melton and the entire 2021 Homecoming court will make their first official appearance at a pep rally on the front lawn...
Sydney Walton, Katelin Banks, Madison Combs and Elizabeth Theriot have been selected as homecoming queens for their high schools over the past few weeks. Walton was crowned on Friday during the Warren Central vs Northwest Rankin game where she happily received the crown during halftime. Combs also received her crown...
CRETE – Ciera Wilkinson, a graduate of McCool Junction High School, has been crowned as the 2021 Doane University Homecoming Queen. The Doane Royalty couple is crowned on Friday night of Homecoming Week and then they make a special appearance at half-time of the Saturday football game. Wilkinson is the...
Senior pitcher Montana Fouts announced Monday she is running for homecoming queen for the University of Alabama as the Student Athlete's Advisory Committee's representative on the ballot. Fouts has a busy week ahead of her as Alabama's homecoming begins next week with the Roll Tide Run at 10:30 a.m., Sunday,...
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Senior Caroline White was crowned Simpson Academy 2021 Homecoming Queen in a half-time ceremony. Caroline was escorted by her father. Caroline is...
