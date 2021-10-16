Vehicle Pursuit near Mission

Storm Lake officers were involved in two pursuits over the weekend, one in a vehicle and another on foot. The first incident was at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday morning when an officer observed a vehicle traveling through town at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver refused to yield and instead accelerated, leading them on a chase to the west side of Storm Lake at speeds reaching 90 miles per hour. The vehicle came to a stop at a residence and the driver, 31-year-old Jayme Espinoza-Perez of Storm Lake, exited the vehicle but refused to comply with officers’ demands. He was ultimately subdued, taken into custody and transported to the Buena Vista County jail where he was charged with: eluding while intoxicated, a class D felony; second-offense operating while intoxicated, an aggravated misdemeanor; and speeding, careless driving, failure to maintain control and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, all simple misdemeanors. He was later released after posting an $8,700 bond. The second incident was reported at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday when a victim contacted authorities about a male subject who was following them and attempting to instigate a physical altercation. The male in question, 20-year-old Anthony Varas of Storm Lake, was located but fled from officers on foot. He was apprehended after a brief chase and transported to the Buena Vista County jail. During the booking process, Varas was caught trying to dispose of ecstasy pills he had concealed on his person. He was charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility, a class D felony and disorderly conduct and possession of tobacco underage, both simple misdemeanors. He was held on a $5,300 bond and, as of this airing, remained in custody.

