CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216fNK_0cSzYNIH00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some condemned as being transphobic.

The employee, who wasn’t named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix statement said.

“We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company,” the statement said.

The statement said the information was referenced in a Bloomberg news article, which reported that Netflix spent $24.1 million on “The Closer,” which first aired last week. The article also mentioned the lower budgets for a 2109 Chapelle special, a Bo Burnham special and the nine-episode hit “Squid Game.”

Netflix said a review of its internal access logs pinpointed the information to a single person, who “admitted that they downloaded and shared sensitive company information externally.”

Netflix backs Chappelle despite criticism over trans remarks

“The Closer,” first aired on Oct. 1 and had gained at least 10 million views. However, Chapelle’s remarks about the transgender community raised protests within Netflix and from LGBTQ activists.

The media watchdog group GLAAD said that “anti-LGBTQ content” violates Netflix’s policy to reject programs that incite hate or violence.

However, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told managers in an internal memo that the show doesn’t cross “the line on hate” and will remain on the streaming service.

Several Netflix employees, including a software engineer who identifies as transgender, had criticized the special. Transgender employees and their co-workers are being urged to stage a walkout next Wednesday in protest.

“Our leadership has shown us that they do not uphold the values for which we are held,” said a Monday post on a public company Slack channel, the Los Angeles Times reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Netflix co-CEO on Dave Chappelle fallout: I screwed up

New York (CNN Business) — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has some regrets about how he handled Dave Chappelle's stand-up special, even though he still stands by Netflix's decision to stream the controversial act. In an interview with Variety late Tuesday, Sarandos admitted that he "screwed up" the internal communication with...
TV & VIDEOS
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on October 22

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The top 10 list on Friday, Oct. 22 ends a pretty same-y week over at Netflix on a similarly same-y note, with three hit shows -- You, Squid Game, and Maid -- continuing to hold on to the first 3 spots. Night Teeth, the Megan Fox-starring vampire movie, is the only real shake-up, moving up to the No. 4 spot today.
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle ‘Open’ to Discussing Controversial Jokes in ‘The Closer’

Dave Chappelle appears to be willing, at some point, to discuss his controversial jokes about the LGBTQ+ community in his new Netflix special The Closer. In a statement, a rep for Chappelle said, “Dave stands by his Art. Both sides of the street are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I’m sure our communities will come together. As Dave said in his special, ‘No more jokes about transgenders until we can all laugh together.’” The statement arrived after trans employees and allies at Netflix staged a walkout in protest of the jokes in The Closer. The...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

New on Netflix for November 2021

November 2021 already looks like the biggest month of the year for Netflix. The streaming platform will debut a number of new movies and television shows, including highly-anticipated awards contenders like “The Harder They Fall,” “Passing,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “Bruised,” plus the blockbuster “Red Notice” with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson. Beyond those original movies, Netflix is also set to premiere a handful of highly anticipated series, such as “Cowboy Bebop” with John Chu, “True Story” with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, and a new season of “Big Mouth.” If reality television is what you want, the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Dave Chappelle
Variety

How Podcast Leader QCode Uses Star Power — Like an Upcoming Gina Rodriguez Thriller — to Disrupt the Industry

Gina Rodriguez is on the floor of an audio booth in Hollywood, stretching: The actor, late of “Jane the Virgin,” is taking a break as she records a new series for the prolific podcasting company QCode. It’s a sci-fi thriller called “Last Known Position,” and Rodriguez plays Mikaela, a submarine pilot who’s investigating what happened to a jet that vanished over the Pacific Ocean. What Mikeala is finding out is terrifying: There seems to have been a giant sea creature involved in the plane’s disappearance. Another actor is on Zoom, while the director, John Wynn, creator Luke Passmore and QCode...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Comedian Damon Wayans says Dave Chappelle ‘freed’ comedians from slavery

More than a week after Dave Chappelle’s controversial special, “The Closer,” aired on Netflix, a debate is still raging about whether the elite jokester should be cancelled for his allegedly homophobic comments. “Dear White People” showrunner, Jaclyn Moore, refuses to work for the streaming service in protest of Chappelle’s words regarding the LBGTQ community.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Bloomberg#Bo Burnham#Lgbtq#Glaad#Netflix Co
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
FOX40

FOX40

2K+
Followers
998
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy