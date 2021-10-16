CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Week 8 Football Stats-Friday, October 15th

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cAN9I_0cSzWDFl00

Stanton/Essex 44, East Mills 18

The Vikings grab the 3rd playoff spot from 8-Player, District 9. Carter Johnson completed 11/12 passes for 123 yards with 3 TD’s and no interceptions. He also ran 18 times for 132 yards and two scores. Logan Roberts carried 20 times for 126 yards and a TD. Joshua Martin caught four passes for 40 yards and a TD. Levi Martin made seven tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss.

CAM 74, Boyer Valley 6

The 8-0 Cougars darted out to a 36-0 edge in the first quarter. Lane Spieker ran nine times for 122 yards and four touchdowns. Brody Paulsen scored on a 46-yard run. Cade Ticknor ran four times for 105 yards and a score.

Audubon 49, Woodbine 24

Audubon got on track in the 2nd half, outscoring the Tigers 20-8 in the 3rd quarter and 15-8 in the 4th. Gavin Smith ran 37 times for 228 yards and five TD’s. He completed six passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Smith also intercepted two passes on defense. Carter Andreasen tallied 69 yards from scrimmage with a TD rushing and one TD receiving. Joey Schramm made 5.5 tackles including a sack.

Van Meter 41, ACGC 7

Dalten Van Pelt ran 25 times for 227 yards and three scores. Jack Pettit had 98 yards passing and 94 yards rushing with a TD through the air and on the ground. Ganon Archer caught two passes for 47 yards and a TD.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
BuckeyesNow

Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#Stanton Essex 44#Td#Woodbine 24 Audubon
Larry Brown Sports

Fletcher Cox goes off on Eagles over defensive scheme

Frustration in the Philadelphia Eagles camp boiled over Sunday after the team’s 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Veteran defensive lineman Fletcher Cox openly criticized the team’s defensive scheme following the loss. Cox was highly critical of the lack of aggressiveness on defense, adding that while he wasn’t mad at coach Nick Sirianni, he disagreed with the team’s defensive playcalling.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Louisville football in the national stats: Weekly update

The University of Louisville football team is coming off a bye week following two close losses in the closing seconds against Wake Forest and Virginia. The Cardinals outgained their opponent for the seventh time in the last 11 games they have lost after getting 540 yards of total offense in the loss at Wake Forest and then amassed 503 yards of total offense in the 34-33 loss to Virginia.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW returns to the playoffs after two year absence

(Avoca) AHSTW’s path to the playoffs was anything but smooth. The Vikings overcame an 0-3 start in district play and needed some late game heroics in Week 8 to snag a spot. Coach GG Harris and crew will go up against 5th ranked Woodbury Central on Friday. How they got here has been quite a ride. “We just kind of told ourselves being 1-3 and finding ways to lose ball games wasn’t ok. We had to turn it around and we did it with discipline and details.” Harris says, “That next week we got a big one. That win against Riverside was a big spark for us. It showed a lot of guys we can play well and at a high level.”
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Hosts Creston in Season’s Finale

(Atlantic) Atlantic and Creston square off in a Class 3A District 6 football game both teams have (2-2) district records. The Trojans enter the game on the heels of two straight wins. Creston is 5-3 and still in the playoff conversation at one of four at-large spots. Atlantic Head Coach...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Class 1A and 2A State Qualifying Meets on Thursday

(Fort Dodge) The State Qualifying Meets for Class 1A and 2A cross country teams and individuals will take place on Thursday. The top three teams and top 15 individuals at each location in 2A will advance to the state meet in Fort Dodge on Saturday, October 30th. Class 1A teams must be in the top two to advance. The top ten individuals in Class 1A move on to state.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

ACGC passes tough test from Nodaway Valley

(Guthrie Center) ACGC shook off a slow start to sweep Nodaway Valley 25-20, 27-25, and 25-16. The Chargers improve to 22-12 on the season and advance to Monday’s regional semifinal. Nodaway Valley’s year ends at 15-15. The Chargers fell behind 7-0 in the first, but an 18-4 stretch put them...
SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

IHSAA Releases Class 3A, 4A, and 5A Playoff Qualifiers

(State) The regular season is in the books in Iowa’s three largest classes of football. Playoff qualification information from the Iowa High School Athletic Association can be found at the following link:. In Class 3A, Harlan and ADM are automatic qualifiers from District 6. The four at large positions were...
HIGH SCHOOL
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy