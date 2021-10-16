Week 8 Football Stats-Friday, October 15th

Stanton/Essex 44, East Mills 18

The Vikings grab the 3rd playoff spot from 8-Player, District 9. Carter Johnson completed 11/12 passes for 123 yards with 3 TD’s and no interceptions. He also ran 18 times for 132 yards and two scores. Logan Roberts carried 20 times for 126 yards and a TD. Joshua Martin caught four passes for 40 yards and a TD. Levi Martin made seven tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss.

CAM 74, Boyer Valley 6

The 8-0 Cougars darted out to a 36-0 edge in the first quarter. Lane Spieker ran nine times for 122 yards and four touchdowns. Brody Paulsen scored on a 46-yard run. Cade Ticknor ran four times for 105 yards and a score.

Audubon 49, Woodbine 24

Audubon got on track in the 2nd half, outscoring the Tigers 20-8 in the 3rd quarter and 15-8 in the 4th. Gavin Smith ran 37 times for 228 yards and five TD’s. He completed six passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Smith also intercepted two passes on defense. Carter Andreasen tallied 69 yards from scrimmage with a TD rushing and one TD receiving. Joey Schramm made 5.5 tackles including a sack.

Van Meter 41, ACGC 7

Dalten Van Pelt ran 25 times for 227 yards and three scores. Jack Pettit had 98 yards passing and 94 yards rushing with a TD through the air and on the ground. Ganon Archer caught two passes for 47 yards and a TD.