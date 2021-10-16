CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 9: Valley View Spartans

By Paul Rodzinka
WDTN
WDTN
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nF123_0cSzVr9g00

Congratulations to the Valley View Spartans, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week.

Say hello to Maddix Cradelbaugh, Kristen Dunn, Erin Hale, Madelyn Rudd, Harli Taylor, Peyton Day, Lindsey Gisewite, Sophia Mosely, Emma Shadowens, Gracie Shell, Breanna Wale, Tatum Wilson, Kendyll Grant and Lexi Mullins.

Three cheers for the Valley View Spartans, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week.

