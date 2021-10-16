Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 9: Valley View Spartans

With three weeks to go in the high school football regular season, things are going to quickly turn into a mad dash for the playoffs, especially for those teams that are falling behind in the standings. The season is rolling into Week Eight, which means there is a lot of work that can still be done, but it must be done quickly. With the completion of Week Seven games, as always, the Southwestern League is a good place to start with when it comes to recaps. Of the three games played, a total of 14 points were put up by teams that lost, and for the teams that won, almost 120 points lit up the scoreboard.

