NFL

Bucs CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) could miss time

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 9 days ago

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, playing in only his third game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, suffered a hamstring injury Thursday night in Philadelphia that could keep him off the field for a...

Richard Sherman
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Richard Sherman 'disappointed' after injuring hamstring vs. Eagles, vows to return better

RIchard Sherman's night was over before it could really even get off the ground during Thursday's 28-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Buccaneers corner exited due to a hamstring injury that NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says will cost him a couple weeks. Sherman suffered the injury in the midst of Tampa Bay's opening drive of the night on defense. He came off the field, walked to the locker room and the team quickly ruled him out for the evening.
theScore

Report: Bucs' Sherman to miss a few weeks with hamstring injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman will miss a few weeks but avoid going on injured reserve after exiting Thursday's 28-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring issue, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Sherman left the prime-time contest in the first quarter after pulling up following Quez Watkins'...
NBC Sports

Buccaneers CB coach Kevin Ross out Sunday, Richard Sherman to help fill his role

The Bears announced that they won’t have linebacker Caleb Johnson for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers because of COVID protocols and the Buccaneers will be shorthanded on their coaching staff for the same reason. Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports that cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross will not be with the...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
