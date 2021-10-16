CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

High School Sports In Newark Area: This Week In Preps

Looking for this weekend's high school sports schedule for teams in and near Newark? Patch and ScoreStream have partnered to bring you all of the weekend's upcoming games. New Jersey and the Newark area are filled with crosstown rivalries and powerhouse teams that make for some great local matches.
NEWARK, NJ
everettpost.com

PREP SPORTS WEEKLY PODCAST: 10/11/21

HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastEdmonds-Woodway WarriorsPREP SPORTS WEEKLY PODCAST: 10/11/21. Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, October 11, 2021. Talking football: we hear from long-time Edmonds-Woodway head football coach John Gradwohl and second year head football coach at Monroe Scott Darrow. Then we talk boys tennis with assistant Snohomish coach Joel Boyer and his step-son Dillon Wells, the number singles player at Lake Stevens High School.
WOODWAY, WA
ourcommunitynow.com

Prep Sports In And Around Cranston: The Week Ahead

Looking for this week's prep sports schedule for teams in and near Cranston? Patch and ScoreStream are keeping you in the loop with a list of this week's games. Rhode Island and the Cranston area are filled with crosstown rivalries and powerhouse teams that make for some great local matches.
EDUCATION
kalb.com

Vote for your Week 7 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - It’s time to vote for your Week 7 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week. Below is a list of games to choose from. Remember, schools can only be selected once to host Game of the Week during the season as an attempt to spread our coverage to each high school in our viewing area. Thank you and don’t forget to vote.
CENTRAL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bch#Weather#Bch Sports Cheerleaders
kyma.com

CBS 13 Sports: Top plays of the week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA-KECY-TV ) - It's another installment of top plays of the week featuring big guys throwing and running with the football. Long touchdown passes and a volleyball spike right into your screen.
YUMA, AZ
WETM 18 News

Mason Holmes earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local soccer standout is this week’s top honoree. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys soccer player Mason Holmes is this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Holmes had a week to remember on the field for S-VE/Candor. Holmes scored eight goals and recorded six assists in three wins […]
ELMIRA, NY
KIII 3News

Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 8

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings remain unchanged from last week, but could see some movement after Friday with some key games on tap. 1. Veterans Memorial (7-0; Next: vs. Carroll) 2. Sinton (5-1; Next: @ Raymondville) 3. Calallen (5-1; Next: vs. Miller) 4. Rockport-Fulton (5-1;...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
The Owensboro Times

Saang, Pedley earn weekly OT sports honors

This week’s Owensboro Times Players of the Week are Peter Saang (Owensboro) and Taylor Pedley (Trinity) after each received the most votes in their respective weekly poll. Saang is a sophomore for the Red Devils boys’ soccer team. Pedley is a senior for the Lady Raiders volleyball team. The next...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 sports top performances of the week

We had some outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week. Our first local 4 sports top performer of the week is North Scott’s running back Darnell Butler, who ran for a season-high 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Lancers win over Fort Madison on Friday 35-0. Our […]
SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-Placed 76th at Bradley in 22:19. Quynton Younker, Sophomore, Defensive Line, Grand View. -Grand View beat William Penn 38-0. Ben Kingery, Sophomore, Linebacker, Northwestern College. -Northwestern beat Jamestown 63-7. Kingery made two tackles. Noah Nelsen, Junior, Cross Country, Simpson. -Placed 35th at the Jim Drews Invitational. AHSTW Graduates. Morgan Holtz,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kalb.com

Buckeye vs Jena: Week 8 Security Sporting Game of the Week

BUCKEYE, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the Week 8 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week will feature a district matchup between the Buckeye Panthers and the Jena Giants. Buckeye currently stands with a 3-3 record on the season. On the other hand, Jena stands at...
BUCKEYE, LA
WDTN

Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 10: Stebbins Indians

Congratulations to the Stebbins Indians, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week. Say hello to Zoey Amann, Victoria Babb, Maddie Cardulla, Kayla Clark, Katelynn Leach, Sheilia McKenzie-Newton, Emily Plantz, Grace Robert, Marissah Shoop, Jazzlyn Spencer, Lilly Taylor and Kayleigh Vanderpool. Three cheers for the Stebbins Indians cheerleaders, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week.
FOOTBALL
BigCountryHomepage

Class 2A/1A Scores and Highlights: Week 9

Class 2A/1A Highlights & Scores: Week 9 CLASS 2A: Coleman 31Cisco 7 Hawley 35Anson 0 Goldthwaite 49Winters 13 San Saba 45De Leon 14 Cross Plains 60Meridian 12 Stamford 22Colorado City 14 Forsan 28Haskell 0 Roscoe 58Crosbyton 8 Lockney 40Hamlin 15 CLASS 1A: May 82Baird 36
SPORTS
Red and Black

Sunday reads: This past week in Georgia sports

To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories. Football. As the 7-0 Bulldogs enjoyed a bye week, Georgia secured three recruits for the 2022 class. The commitments of offensive...
GEORGIA STATE
koxe.com

Sports Calendar for Week of October 25-30

It is a busy work of sporting events as cross country regional meets are held, volleyball regular seasons near an end and football teams play their next to last games on the regular season schedule. Colleges have volleyball, soccer and football. Monday, Oct. 25. CROSS COUNTRY. Brownwood at Region I-4A...
BROWNWOOD, TX
greensboro.com

NJCAA weekly rankings released for fall sports

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the seventh week of rankings for DI, DII, and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released the sixth week of rankings for DI and DIII football. Below is a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

1K+
Followers
496
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy