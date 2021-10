Abilene High flies past Odessa 42-7, improving to 3-1 in district play On Friday was homecoming for the Abilene High Eagles, and they put on a show for their fans with a 42-7 win over teh Odessa High Bronchos. This is the Eagles second straight win in district play, bringing their district record to 3-1. […]

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO