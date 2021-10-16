Montgomery County High School Football Week 7 (October 15, 2021)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the seventh week of the 2021 fall high school football season:

Sherwood vs. Blair

After suffering its first loss of the season last week to Northwest, Sherwood was hoping to bounce back on the road against a tough Blair team. The Warriors jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first half and held on late to win, 28-26. With the win, Sherwood improves to 6-1, while Blair drops to 5-2 on the season. Next week, Sherwood will host its rival Paint Branch, while Blair will visit Wheaton.

Northwest vs. Seneca Valley

In the battle for the Kings trophy of Germantown, Northwest continued to assert its dominance, blanking Seneca Valley 22-0. The Jaguars are now 7-0 and have outscored their opponents 272-23. In his first full season, Northwest head coach Travis Hawkins has impressed. Next week, the Jaguars will host Quince Orchard (7-0) in what is expected to be the game of the year in the regular season. Seneca Valley drops to 4-3 with the loss, the Eagles will play at Walter Johnson next week.

Damascus vs. Rockville

While Damascus has struggled at points this season, with losses to Northwest and Quince Orchard, the Swarmin’ Hornets certainly did not struggle on Friday. Damascus junior running back Dillon Dunathan scored two huge rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, to give Josh Klotz’s team a 27-3 lead. The Hornets held on to win, 34-17. Damascus is now 4-2 overall and will play Springbrook at home next Friday. Rockville loses for the second straight week, falling to 5-2. The Rams will look to get back in the win column, they host winless Northwood next week.

Poolesville vs. Churchill

In a matchup between two of the hottest teams in Montgomery County, Churchill proved to be the better team on Friday, beating Poolesville, 34-20. The win gives the Bulldogs their sixth straight victory, an impressive run for head coach Joe Rydziewski and his squad. Churchill hosts Richard Montgomery next week, while Poolesville goes back home to face Kennedy.

Quince Orchard vs. Gaithersburg

Quince Orchard looked unstoppable again this week, pummeling Gaithersburg, 51-12. The talk of the night is Quince Orchard kicker Sam Smith. Smith nailed a 49-yard field goal during the victory, with some room to spare. The Cougars are now 7-0, but the real test will be next week against rival Northwest, who is also 7-0. The matchup could be a preview of the Class 4A west region final. After earning its first win of the season last week, Gaithersburg dropped to 1-6 with the loss to QO. Next week, the Trojans will be on the road at Clarksburg.

Walter Johnson vs. Richard Montgomery

It’s been a tough season so for Richard Montgomery, but Friday was a night to celebrate for the Rockets. RM staved off a late comeback by Walter Johnson, beating the Wildcats 47-32. The Rockets improve 3-4 on the season, while WJ drops to 4-3. Both teams have faced significant injuries this season. Next week, WJ hosts Seneca Valley and RM visits Churchill.

Good Counsel vs. Gonzaga

Good Counsel asserted its dominance over Gonzaga in the pouring rain Saturday, shutting out the Eagles, 17-0. With the win, Good Counsel improves to 5-2 overall on the season. The win comes at a good time for the Falcons. With three games remaining before the playoffs, Andy Stefanelli’s team will play Bishop McNamara, St. John’s and Dematha next to close out the regular season. Gonzaga falls to 4-4, it will also face Bishop McNamara next in two weeks.

Other MCPS Scores:

BCC 10, Clarksburg 0

Paint Branch 57, Northwood 0

Blake 40, Wheaton 8

Magruder 42, Einstein 7

Wootton 35, Whitman 0

Winters Mill 17, Springbrook 12

Kennedy 41, Watkins Mill 6

WCAC Scores:

St. Mary’s Ryken 37, Paul VI 20

DeMatha 31, Bishop McNamara 6

Bishop O’Connell 15, Bishop Ireton 14

IAC Scores:

St. Albans 20, Bullis 6

SSSA 28, Landon 26

Georgetown Prep 35, Episcopal 0

