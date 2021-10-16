CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Sports Zone Saturday: Live with Jim Shute

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss graduate Jim Shute joins Noah Newman and Hailey Hunter live on Sports Zone Saturday for a discussion about the Rebels, Eli Manning Day and the latest on the recruitment of Arch Manning.
WJTV 12

Madison County man wins $70K Mississippi Match 5 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County man one the $70,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot after receiving a free ticket. Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation said the man played one set of numbers for a week. After cashing in his winners, he received nine free tickets. One of the free tickets matched all five […]
WJTV 12

Walmart pledges $2.4M to Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walmart pledged $2.4 million over the next three years to Jackson State University (JSU). According to officials, the funds will be invested in case studies, an executive-in-residence program where Walmart leaders will advise faculty on curriculum and lead mentoring circles and supporting key athletic initiatives including rebuilding the practice field used […]
WJTV 12

389 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 389 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 501,097 with 9,990 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Corporal Quentin McCall returns to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the remains of Corporal Quentin McCall were brought back home to Mississippi. Corporal McCall was killed in action in the Pacific Islands during World War II in 1943.  His body was discovered in 2019 by a contingent of the Honor Flight group. He was buried in a mass grave […]
WJTV 12

Morning ‘Sip at Jurassic Quest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Watch 12 News’ Chloe Ortega and Jacob Lanier at the Jackson Convention Complex for the Jurassic Quest exhibit. The exhibit, known as the largest and most popular dinosaur attraction, kicks off today until October 24th! For more information on the exhibit and ticket prices, click here.
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

