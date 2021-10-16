Sports Zone O.T.: Pearl 0, Warren Central 3
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Warren Central took down Pearl 3-0 in a huge defensive battle Friday night.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Warren Central took down Pearl 3-0 in a huge defensive battle Friday night.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.https://WJTV.com
Comments / 0