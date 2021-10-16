Sports Zone O.T.: Meridian 28, Brandon 42
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brandon stays red hot, extending its winning streak to five with a 42-28 victory over Meridian.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brandon stays red hot, extending its winning streak to five with a 42-28 victory over Meridian.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.https://WJTV.com
Comments / 0