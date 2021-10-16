CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Sports Zone Saturday: Live with Jim Shute

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss graduate Jim Shute joins Noah Newman and Hailey Hunter live on Sports Zone Saturday for a discussion about the Rebels, Eli Manning Day and the latest on the recruitment of Arch Manning.
Mississippi Sports
Madison County man wins $70K Mississippi Match 5 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County man one the $70,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot after receiving a free ticket. Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation said the man played one set of numbers for a week. After cashing in his winners, he received nine free tickets. One of the free tickets matched all five […]
Morning ‘Sip at Jurassic Quest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Watch 12 News’ Chloe Ortega and Jacob Lanier at the Jackson Convention Complex for the Jurassic Quest exhibit. The exhibit, known as the largest and most popular dinosaur attraction, kicks off today until October 24th! For more information on the exhibit and ticket prices, click here.
