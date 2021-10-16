CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mickey: Smith, Diggs on injury list

By Dylan Jimenez
KRQE News 13
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — It’s tough to get through an entire NFL...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys Injury Update: Ezekiel Elliott, Trevon Diggs, Randy Gregory

The Dallas Cowboys have officially moved rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph, along with tight end Sean McKeon, to the Designated for Return from Reserve/Injured. So as that duo participated in the Wednesday workout here at The Star, their 21-day clocks start toward their game-day eligibility. Meanwhile, star running back Ezekiel Elliott...
NFL
Birmingham Star

Updates: Tyron Smith Added To Injury Report

3:38 p.m. - Starting left tackle Tyron Smith was added to the injury report Thursday (neck). The seven-time Pro Bowler was a limited participant. Cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) and safety Damontae Kazee (hip) did not practice for the second straight day, though both players didn't sound concerned about their availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#New England#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Smith, Diggs injury updates, Cooper talks Gruden, Quinn shows trickery

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys collectively gasped after hearing about the MRI Tyron Smith had on his neck. The team is being precautious with his history of neck issues but he’s currently set to play Sunday against the New England Patriots. Trevon Diggs reeled in his sixth interception of the season against the New York Giants, but also banged up his ankle during the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ankle injury 'not of high concern' for Trevon Diggs, says Cowboys' Mike McCarthy

Lost somewhat in the strong second-half team showing of the Cowboys’ 44-20 rout over the Giants on Sunday was the minor scare fans had gotten earlier regarding one of its stars. As the first quarter came to close, cornerback Trevon Diggs- the league leader in interceptions, the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for September, and the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week at the time- was on the sideline getting his ankle taped.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tyron Smith added to practice report with neck injury, Trevon Diggs remains out

The Cowboys had only one change to their injury report, but it was a big one. They added Tyron Smith with a neck injury. He went through a limited practice Thursday. Smith, 30, underwent neck surgery last season, costing him 14 games. He said this summer that the surgery would allow him to play many more years.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Trevon Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith are active for Cowboys

The Cowboys had some big question marks in Friday’s final injury report. Their biggest names are dressed for today’s game against the Patriots. Cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle), running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) are active. Diggs, who leads the NFL...
NFL
Dallas News

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck) has MRI; latest injury updates for Trevon Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott

FRISCO — Tyron Smith, in his words, went into this season “full-go and feeling good.”. The Cowboys left tackle discarded the neck roll he had worn the previous four seasons and declared his troublesome neck felt as good as it had since college. He was his dominant self in the first five games of the season and there were no signs of concern.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy