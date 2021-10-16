Mickey: Smith, Diggs on injury list

Could the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys find a way to use Trevon Diggs as a receiver? Definitely. But quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t chomping at the bit for the star corner to switch sides of the ball. Prescott told Diggs to “relax,” after the second-year corner out of Alabama requested some offensive...
The Dallas Cowboys have officially moved rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph, along with tight end Sean McKeon, to the Designated for Return from Reserve/Injured. So as that duo participated in the Wednesday workout here at The Star, their 21-day clocks start toward their game-day eligibility. Meanwhile, star running back Ezekiel Elliott...
The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice today in preparation for their road game with the New England Patriots in Week 6 on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys reportedly came out of the New York Giants game with no new significant injuries, but things can always change. It was reported earlier today...
3:38 p.m. - Starting left tackle Tyron Smith was added to the injury report Thursday (neck). The seven-time Pro Bowler was a limited participant. Cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) and safety Damontae Kazee (hip) did not practice for the second straight day, though both players didn't sound concerned about their availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Two Cowboys starters- one on each side of the ball- will be heading into the weekend with question marks attached to their names as the team travels to New England to face the Patriots. Left tackle Tyron Smith had an MRI on his neck Thursday, and while the results were...
The Cowboys may have dodged a bullet with All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith’s neck issue. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy joined Shan and RJ for his weekly visit Friday morning and was asked what Smith’s status is for this Sunday vs New England?
Mike McCarthy wants to play it close to the vest. Jerry Jones wants to do an entertaining radio show. Which leaves us with a jumble of thoughts on the availability for Sunday's NFL Week 6 at New England of cornerback Trevon Diggs, the league leader in interceptions, who is dealing with an ankle problem.
FRISCO - "The Dallas Cowboys are overrated.''. That is a refrain we've heard before. "The Dallas Cowboys are overrated ... and should be no match for rookie QB Mac Jones of the Patriots.''. That is a new one. A homerism-infused column written by the Boston media, looking forward to Sunday's...
Lost somewhat in the strong second-half team showing of the Cowboys’ 44-20 rout over the Giants on Sunday was the minor scare fans had gotten earlier regarding one of its stars. As the first quarter came to close, cornerback Trevon Diggs- the league leader in interceptions, the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for September, and the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week at the time- was on the sideline getting his ankle taped.
FRISCO — Tyron Smith, in his words, went into this season “full-go and feeling good.”. The Cowboys left tackle discarded the neck roll he had worn the previous four seasons and declared his troublesome neck felt as good as it had since college. He was his dominant self in the first five games of the season and there were no signs of concern.
FRISCO, Texas – A team spokesman for the Dallas Cowboys announced Friday that left tackle Tyron Smith received an MRI for his neck on Thursday and that the results were “favorable.”. Smith spent almost all of the 2020 season recovering from neck surgery to address an issue that had lingered...
Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
As if a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans was not enough headache for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team also lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter after he was hit in the head. Fortunately, though, head coach Andy Reid gave an update on his injury and noted that Mahomes has been cleared of the concussion protocol.
Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
The Buccaneers wild win over the Patriots on Sunday didn't just allow Tom Brady to get revenge on his old team, the victory also allowed Brady to enter a very exclusive club. Thanks to the victory, Brady is now just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams, joining Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.
