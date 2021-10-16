Sports Zone O.T.: Petal 44, Northwest Rankin 34
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Petal snaps its three game losing streak with a 44-34 win at Northwest Rankin.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Petal snaps its three game losing streak with a 44-34 win at Northwest Rankin.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.https://WJTV.com
Comments / 0