Colorado Christian University Hosting Antisemitic Conspiracist Jack Posobiec Who Has Ties to White Nationalism

By Erik Maulbetsch
coloradotimesrecorder.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute has hosted many far-right speakers over the years, but next Monday the public policy think tank will see its most extreme guest ever, when it gives its podium to antisemitic conspiracist Jack Posobiec. Posobiec, whose antisemitic tweets and promotion of white supremacy have been extensively documented,...

coloradotimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Watauga Democrat

Jim Acosta confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene on Capitol Hill

CNN's Jim Acosta confronts Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about why she voted against the criminal contempt resolution against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
