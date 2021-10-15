Colorado Christian University Hosting Antisemitic Conspiracist Jack Posobiec Who Has Ties to White Nationalism

Former MSNBC host Touré Neblett called Condoleezza Rice a "soldier for white supremacy" in a scathing op-ed on Friday over her criticism of critical race theory. "Condoleezza Rice’s recent appearance on The View was offensive and disgusting for many reasons but she was who we thought she was: a soldier for white supremacy. Her thoughts on Critical Race Theory are completely white centric, as in, they revolve around the thoughts and needs of white people," Neblett, who goes by his first name, wrote for The Grio.

SOCIETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO