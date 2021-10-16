Watch now: Mammography technicologist at Sarah Bush Lincoln describes why cancer screening is important

The pandemic made it tough to schedule mammogram screenings, but, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, there is no better time. Before she turned 65, Peggy Hager retired after 35 years of teaching in the Coatesville Area School District. She wanted to enjoy the outdoors and spend time with her husband, three grown children and nine grandchildren. Another serious motivator: her older sister, Betsy Adams, who’d passed away from thymus cancer at age 67. She also had several friends who battled breast cancer, one who died.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO