Health

Watch now: Mammography technicologist at Sarah Bush Lincoln describes why cancer screening is important

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch now: Sarah Bush Lincoln works to keep...

jg-tc.com

KFYR-TV

Survival thanks to screenings: the importance of regular mammograms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ringing of a bell at Sanford Health in Bismarck in 2013 marked a sign of relief for Nita Jeromchek. She had finished her cancer treatment. “I went through four rounds of chemo. It’s no picnic. You just do it. I’d say the hardest part was the last round,” said Jeromchek.
BISMARCK, ND
Oswego County Today

The Hair Port Promotes Cancer Screenings

OSWEGO – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country is partnering with area hair salons to promote the importance of regular breast exams and the many free cancer screenings that are available through the program. Throughout the month of October stylists at The Hair Port, 40...
OSWEGO, NY
mainlinetoday.com

Main Line Experts Explain the Importance of Mammogram Screenings

The pandemic made it tough to schedule mammogram screenings, but, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, there is no better time. Before she turned 65, Peggy Hager retired after 35 years of teaching in the Coatesville Area School District. She wanted to enjoy the outdoors and spend time with her husband, three grown children and nine grandchildren. Another serious motivator: her older sister, Betsy Adams, who’d passed away from thymus cancer at age 67. She also had several friends who battled breast cancer, one who died.
COATESVILLE, PA
Sarah Bush Lincoln
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: The importance of cancer screenings and early detection

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to support those affected by the disease and raise awareness about cancer screenings. As we’ve reported, many people put off cancer screenings during the pandemic (screenings dropped about 90% in March and April 2020). Chris Roth talks...
GREEN BAY, WI
WAND TV

Sarah Bush Lincoln now offering monoclonal antibody infusion to all eligible patients with COVID-19

COLES COUNTY (WAND)- Sarah Bush Lincoln is now administering a monoclonal antibody infusion treatment to all eligible patients with COVID-19. The treatment was issued for emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November of 2020 for people with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high-risk of developing more severe symptoms from COVID-19.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WPMI

Digital mammography at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dr. Elizabeth Park is a board-certified radiologist who completed her fellowship-training in breast imaging at Wake Forest Medical Center, which is known for having a high patient volume. This provided Dr. Park with the opportunity to review hundreds of unique cases bringing diverse radiology expertise to Mitchell Cancer Institute.
Fremont Tribune

Methodist Fremont Health to offer free cancer screenings

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 68,000 Americans will be diagnosed with a head and neck cancer in 2021 alone. As with any cancer, early diagnosis is key. Methodist Fremont Health will be hosting free oral head and neck cancer screenings Nov. 9 to potentially catch those cancers...
FREMONT, NE
Effingham Radio

Sarah Bush Lincoln Partners With EIU To Create “SBL Scholars Fund”

Eastern Illinois University’s Gail & Richard Lumpkin School of Nursing will benefit from a substantial gift from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to help local students become skilled nurses to serve the region. Six students will be named SBL Scholars beginning in the 2022-23 academic year. Those students will receive...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
fox35orlando.com

Decline in cancer screenings due to pandemic

AdventHealth is warning people to not allow the pandemic to keep you from getting important cancer screenings. They said missing one exam could impact your whole life.
NEWS10 ABC

National Mammography Day: Take steps now to help prepare

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Halfway through Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October 15 marks National Mammography Day. Health experts say that getting screened regularly with a mammogram is one of the most reliable ways for early detection of breast cancer, which now affects about one in every eight women in the U.S. A mammogram is an […]
WATERTOWN, NY
EurekAlert

Virtual lung cancer screening is just as effective as in-person screening

Telemedicine screening preserved access to lung cancer screening during the COVID-19 pandemic for a safety net hospital’s large African American patient population. Despite the opportunity to be screened for lung cancer remotely through telemedicine, lung cancer screenings were down 75 percent during the pandemic. Not only should telemedicine lung cancer...
record-courier.com

The cancer nobody talks about: Reporter describes battle with endometrial cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month where people display pink ribbons to call attention to a type of cancer that every woman is at risk for. But just last month, it was Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month, the OTHER cancer that any woman can get. And since I was unaware of that fact until I beat one of those cancers, I’d like to throw a bit more awareness toward those cancers.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
onclive.com

Introduction to Lung Cancer Screening and Treatment

The second part of the webinar Lung Cancer Screening and Treatment: What's Next? focuses on the review of lung cancer screening and treatment status amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating faculty include Albert Rizzo, MD, FCCP, FACP, FAASM; James L. Mulshine, MD; Andrea Borondy Kitts, MS, MPH; and Sandip Patel, MD.
onclive.com

Future Strategies With Lung Cancer Screening

M. Patricia Rivera, MD, a professor of medicine at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, reviews the United States Preventive Services Task Force's lung cancer screening recommendations as of 2021, including the impacted patient populations and effect the recommendations have on direct physician care. M. Patricia Rivera, MD,...
