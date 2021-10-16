CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film and TV Crews Pack Up Their Tools in Anticipation of a Strike

By Gene Maddaus
Laredo Morning Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm and TV workers left the job site on Friday uncertain of when they would return, as negotiators were expected to work through the weekend in hopes of avoiding a crippling strike. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees advised members to bring home any tools and equipment that...

www.lmtonline.com

Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera operators, make-up...
LABOR ISSUES
ABC10

Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios

LOS ANGELES — An 11th-hour deal has been reached and a strike that would have shut down film and television productions across the U.S. was averted. The union representing most of the crew members who work on movies and TV shows reached a contract agreement Saturday with the studios who employ them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Film and TV Crew Union Threaten to Strike Next Week Over Working Conditions

The entertainment industry may grind to another halt next week, and it won’t have anything to do with COVID. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union representing most film and television crews, said they would go on strike Monday if studios do not agree to their demands for better working conditions. “Without an end date, we could keep talking forever,” union head Matthew Loeb said in a statement, per the Associated Press. “Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now.” The bargaining groups have been locked in a public back-and-forth in recent weeks, with an Oct. 4 vote giving Loeb the power to authorize a strike. Studios said they are committed to working with the union, which represents positions such as cinematographers, set designers, and visual effects artists. “There are five whole days left to reach a deal,” Jarryd Gonzales, a publicist for the group representing the studios, said. “Studios will continue to negotiate in good faith in an effort to reach an agreement for a new contract that will keep the industry working.” The strike, should it go into effect, would be the first in the union’s 128-year history.
LABOR ISSUES
Laredo Morning Times

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Sets Pandemic-Era Record for Indie Box Office

“The French Dispatch,” director Wes Anderson’s tribute to 20th-century magazines, opened at the domestic box office with a robust $1.3 million from only 52 theaters. For platform releases like “The French Dispatch,” which kick off in select theaters rather than in thousands nationwide, the key metric is per-theater average instead of overall weekend box office tally. Notably, “The French Dispatch” averaged $25,000 in ticket sales per location, marking the best per-theater average of any film opening during the pandemic. That distinction was previously held by Sony’s comic book adventure “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (averaging $21,300 per theater) and Disney’s superhero adaptation “Black Widow” (averaging $19,400 per theater). With $1.3 million between Friday and Sunday, the well-reviewed “The French Dispatch” landed in ninth place on domestic box office charts.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

'Rust' Production Shuts Down 'At Least Until Investigations Are Complete'

The producers of the movie “Rust” are suspending production while sheriffs investigate the circumstances of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that occurred when a gun handled by Alec Baldwin discharged on Thursday. Actors were rehearsing for the Western film, which was shooting at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

HBO Max Unveils 'Poor Devil,' Its First Adult Animated Original From Europe

In Madrid for the launch of HBO Max in Spain, Andorra and four Nordic countries (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark), Warner Media’s commissioning editor and VP of original programming Miguel Salvat announced the commission of “Poor Devil,” (“Pobre Diablo”) a new series produced for the streamer by Buendia Estudios with animation done at Granada’s Rokyn Animation Studios.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Denmark Sends ‘Flee’ To International Oscar Race

The Danish Oscar committee has selected Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee as its entry for this year’s international Oscar race. The animated documentary tells the true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. The film beat out Charlotte Sieling’s Margrete – Queen of the North and Ole Bornedal’s The Shadow in My Eye to be chosen. The decision was made by Danish Film Institute CEO Chairman Claus Ladegaard (CEO, Danish Film Institute), Jacob Jarek (Danish Producers), Tea Lindeburg (Danish Directors), Mette Heeno (Danish Screenwriters), Jan Weincke (Danish Cinematographers), Nanna Frank Rasmussen (Danish Film Critics), Søren Søndergaard (Danish Cinema Owners) and Marianne Moritzen (Head of Fiction, Danish Film Institute). Flee was selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s virtual edition last year. It screened physically in Sundance, winning the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize. Since then the film has won best Nordic documentary at Göteborg and three accolades at Annecy, including the Cristal for best feature film. It also screened at Telluride, Toronto and New York. Neon will release in the U.S. on December 3.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

'Dune' Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office. Strong Enough for a Sequel?

“Dune,” a big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark sci-fi novel, opened at the North American box office with $40.1 million, on the higher end of expectations. It’s a respectable start given the ongoing pandemic and the Warner Bros. film’s unconventional theatrical debut. In addition to playing in 4,125 domestic theaters, “Dune” (like all Warner Bros. movies in 2021) premiered simultaneously on HBO Max, which might have taken a chunk out of overall ticket sales.
MOVIES

