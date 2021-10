This welder by profession and angler by passion just landed himself a 121-pound blue skate, a remarkably rare catch for many reasons. 34-year-old Kirkwall resident Garry Mouzon still can’t believe his luck. Fishing off Hatston Pier, the angler brought in an absolutely mammoth skate. To catch these relatives of stingrays and sharks is rare enough in itself, but to catch a blue skate – one of the U.K.’s most critically endangered species – is a true marvel.

ANIMALS ・ 17 DAYS AGO