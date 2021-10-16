Week 8: CIML football scores and highlights
CIML scores
Dowling Catholic 31, West Des Moines Valley 27
Des Moines Lincoln 38, Ames 36
Southeast Polk 16, Ankeny Centennial 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 37, Des Moines East 7
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 24, Johnston 10
Ottumwa 36, Des Moines North 28
Des Moines Roosevelt 47, Sioux City East 26
Urbandale 35, Waukee 0
Ankeny 48, Waukee Northwest 7
Marshalltown 68, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25
Winterset 53, Des Moines Hoover 0
Fort Dodge 43, Denison-Schleswig 8
Mason City 22, Marion 21
CIML highlights
Dowling Catholic vs. West Des Moines Valley
Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Sioux City East
