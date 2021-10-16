Week 8: CIML football scores and highlights

ADEL, Iowa — Touchdowns are worth six points on the scoreboard, but they mean much more to Cael Lockhart. The Adel-Desoto-Minburn senior is a vital part of the school’s football team, but he did not have a chance to score because he has Down syndrome. However, ADM coach Garrison Carter decided to make their last […]

