Football

Week 8: CIML football scores and highlights

 9 days ago

CIML scores

Dowling Catholic 31, West Des Moines Valley 27

Des Moines Lincoln 38, Ames 36

Southeast Polk 16, Ankeny Centennial 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 37, Des Moines East 7

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 24, Johnston 10

Ottumwa 36, Des Moines North 28

Des Moines Roosevelt 47, Sioux City East 26

Urbandale 35, Waukee 0

Ankeny 48, Waukee Northwest 7

Marshalltown 68, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25

Winterset 53, Des Moines Hoover 0

Fort Dodge 43, Denison-Schleswig 8

Mason City 22, Marion 21

CIML highlights

Dowling Catholic vs. West Des Moines Valley

Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Sioux City East

