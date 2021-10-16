Blackhawks erase two-goal third-period deficit but lose in overtime at New Jersey

Just like we drew it up. Final Score: 3-2 Oilers in the shootout. The last time the Edmonton Oilers played a hockey game that mean anything left us all feeling crushed, angry, and ready to walk off a cliff after our boys dropped four straight at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. Needless to say, the vibes around Oil Country were about as bad as they can get and it felt like there was a dark cloud riding along ever since. Thankfully, a new season offers a fresh opportunity to erase those memories and replace them with something a little more fun than the dread and anger that comes with a series sweep. I know I’m biased but I honestly feel like Oilers fans have lived through more than enough heartache in recent memory and that we deserve better than what we’ve got. And frankly, there’s nothing better than the early season Kool-Aid that always goes down smooth as we all dream of better days for our boys and the parties that would come with an extended playoff run. This is the time for those lofty dreams, my friends, and I went into the season opener with plenty of sky-high hopes.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO