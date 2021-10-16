CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blackhawks erase two-goal third-period deficit but lose in overtime at New Jersey

By Andrew Bard
the-rink.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a disappointing 4–2 loss in their season opener at Colorado, the Chicago Blackhawks continued their three-game road trip on Friday at the Prudential Center against the New Jersey Devils, who were playing their first game of the 2021–22 campaign. During warmups, both teams honored the late Jimmy Hayes, who passed...

www.the-rink.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
Daily Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils odds, picks, and prediction

The Chicago Blackhawks (0-1) and New Jersey Devils (0-0) tangle Friday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Blackhawks vs. Devils odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Chicago is coming off...
NHL
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Blackhawks Force Overtime But Lose to Devils

10 observations: Hawks force OT but lose to Devils originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks forced overtime but lost to the New Jersey Devils 4-3 at Prudential Center on Friday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. After giving up 16 shots and three goals in the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Colorado State
the-rink.com

Hardman sidelined with head laceration

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Wednesday that depth forward Mike Hardman is sidelined with a head laceration suffered during Tuesday night’s 4–1 loss to the New York Islanders at the United Center. Hardman sustained the injury on a hit from the Islanders’ Matt Martin during the third period. Hardman had...
CHICAGO, IL
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Goal Breakdown: Dougie Hamilton in 17 Seconds

On this past Friday night, the New Jersey Devils prevailed over the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3 in overtime. It was a night with issues, but also filled with highlights. It included Andreas Johnsson barging to the net to bang in a loose puck after a Dawson Mercer shot. A play that gave Johnsson his first goal in months as well as Mercer’s first point in the NHL. It included Jack Hughes evoking Chicago legend Denis Savard with a turnaround shot in the second period for his first of the season And Hughes’ game winning goal in OT attracted mainstream attention between his soul-stealing dekes for a sick-nasty score and his celebration. It was a pair of goals worthy of the moniker: The Big Deal.
NHL
the-rink.com

RECAP: Devils deal Kraken third straight loss

The woes continued for the Seattle Kraken Tuesday night, as they faced the New Jersey Devils in Newark, New Jersey. In what has become the norm for the Kraken, they came out of the locker room stuck in first gear, and once again, it bit them. In some late pregame...
NHL
WGN News

Blackhawks’ Kane misses practice due to COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also missed practice for the same reason. The announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Johnsson
Person
Pavel Zacha
Person
Jonathan Bernier
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Jake Mccabe
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Connor Murphy
Person
Alex Debrincat
Daily Voice

NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.“I can assu…
HOCKEY
bardown.com

This video of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond is both hilarious and wholesome

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Prudential Center
NHL

MEDICAL UPDATE: Carpenter, Kane and Gustafsson in COVID-19 Protocol

Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Forwards Ryan Carpenter and Patrick Kane and defenseman Erik Gustafsson will not practice today (Covid-19 Protocol). Such "COVID Protocol Related Absences" can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
WGR550

Report: Sabres may be getting closer to Jack Eichel trade

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – For about a week now, Jack Eichel’s new agent Pat Brisson has been helping teams better understand his medical situation in the hopes that teams will be more willing to trade for the 24-year-old center. According to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, it appears to...
NHL
bcinterruption.com

WATCH: Third period goals fuel gut-check win for BC hockey over Northeastern

In front of a madhouse environment at Kelley Rink, with students and players alike clearly excited to see a game in a packed house for the first time in a long time, Boston College men’s hockey bounced back from a 2-1 deficit to top Northeastern 5-3 last night (read BCI’s game recap here).
SPORTS
thenorthwindonline.com

Hockey uses five-goal third period to sweep St. Thomas

The Northern Michigan University hockey team had high hopes going into this season for its offense. It’s hard to sustain, but averaging six goals on a weekend is how the ‘Cats swept the visiting University of St. Thomas this past weekend. The Wildcats took home 4-1 and 8-3 victories over the newest team in Division I hockey, and earned six points in the first conference games of the season.
HOCKEY
oilersnation.com

GDB 1.0 Wrap Up: Oilers give up a two-goal lead in the third period, win 3-2 in the shootout anyway

Just like we drew it up. Final Score: 3-2 Oilers in the shootout. The last time the Edmonton Oilers played a hockey game that mean anything left us all feeling crushed, angry, and ready to walk off a cliff after our boys dropped four straight at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. Needless to say, the vibes around Oil Country were about as bad as they can get and it felt like there was a dark cloud riding along ever since. Thankfully, a new season offers a fresh opportunity to erase those memories and replace them with something a little more fun than the dread and anger that comes with a series sweep. I know I’m biased but I honestly feel like Oilers fans have lived through more than enough heartache in recent memory and that we deserve better than what we’ve got. And frankly, there’s nothing better than the early season Kool-Aid that always goes down smooth as we all dream of better days for our boys and the parties that would come with an extended playoff run. This is the time for those lofty dreams, my friends, and I went into the season opener with plenty of sky-high hopes.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy