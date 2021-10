For the third time in four weeks, the Ell-Saline Cardinals failed to put any points on the scoreboard losing to the 4th ranked Smith Center Redmen 41 to nothing. The Cardinals did hang in there for a while only giving up 14 points in the first quarter. Junior running back Bentley Montgomery opened the scoring when he punched it in from the 1-yard line at the 9:34 mark of the opening stanza. Sophomore Luke Franklin had a 15-yard run with 23 seconds left in the quarter.

