Mark A. Forkner, the former chief test pilot for Boeing, was indicted Thursday on charges of allegedly lying to federal authorities who were evaluating the 737 Max airplane. Forkner, 49, is accused of sharing with Federal Aviation Administration regulators false and incomplete information regarding the plane's automated flight-control system. This system, called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), played a role in two crashes in late 2018 and early 2019, which left 346 people dead. Following the accidents, the 737 Max was grounded so authorities could investigate why the planes went into sudden nosedives shortly after takeoff.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO