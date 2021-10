Simply put, I wasn’t expecting to enjoy Tristan Thompson’s presence on the Kings as much as I have thus far. It hasn’t even been a week since media day, where Thompson stood out to Kings fans. Like much of the fanbase, I rolled my eyes at the prospect of adding another big to an already crowded frontcourt in Sacramento. However, his projected role and early impact indicate that Tristan Thompson could factor into the Kings’ success this season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO