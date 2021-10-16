Streets close for the return of Yuba City High School food fair

B Street was closed near Yuba City High on Friday to allow students to participate in the food fair. Diana Vasquez/Appeal-Democrat

Streets near Yuba City High School were closed Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the return of the multicultural food fair and fundraising event for school clubs.

The food fair featured 19 booths with different clubs selling food. The environment was filled with music and students enjoying the atmosphere of the fair and the company of others, after a full year of online learning.

Various clubs like ceramics, military, orchestra, Punjabi, Spanish Honors Society, girls empowerment, class of 2022 and others were enthusiastic about the opportunity to fundraise for their club events, uniforms and activities.

“So this is actually for the senior class and we’re selling Taco Bell tacos to make money for our class for our graduation,” said Hannah Bains, vice president of the class of 2022 and a YCHS senior. “So for the senior class especially with the pandemic last year we lost a lot of funds or didn’t make enough so this year we’re really pushing to make as much money as we can for things like graduation, senior sunrise, senior sunset and the activities for the seniors, just to make it a very positive year coming out of such an isolated year last year.”

Due to school policy, certain foods cannot be sold on school grounds and therefore nearby streets were closed to accommodate the event, said Stacey Dutra, director of the associated student body at YCHS.

“I think it makes it more special,” Dutra said. “We have a street closure and we get to walk on the street and eat in the front of the school today, so it’s kind of a cool event.”

In order for school clubs to sell they must submit a proposal sheet to Dutra. The proposal includes a description of what item the club will sell, the budget for it and the agenda minutes of the club describing that the item was approved by all club board members.

Their proposal also includes whether the club will be preparing the food it sold. Clubs that prepared the food had to fill out the commercial kitchen form to use the campus kitchen or any other commercial kitchen at a church or restaurant.

Their paperwork was approved as long as they did not choose something that another club was already selling, said Dutra. On a first-come, first-serve basis the clubs that turned in the paperwork first, chose which selling space they wanted and what was sold. According to Dutra, this event also gives students the opportunity to learn about organization and leadership. With their teacher advisor, clubs decided who would be handling the money and the shift students would take to set up and clean up. The budget helps students learn about financing and accountability, Dutra said.

“For example, the art club, they do a big art club trip to San Francisco and all their fundraising events pay for their bus and travel,” Dutra said. “The Future Farmers of America for example, we do a ton of conferences and competitions and so the money that is generated gets to go to pay for students at conferences that can’t afford it so we cover that cost. So it’s really an opportunity for the students.”

Freshman Gabriel Avila was able to experience the food fair for the first time and was helping the marching band club sell hot dogs. The fundraiser helps raise money for supplies like shoes, uniforms and instruments, Avila said.

Avila began playing the trumpet a year ago and through the marching band club has been able to build a community among other students and improve his skills as a trumpet player.

“What I think is really important is bringing all these kids together that might not otherwise spend enough time together and just being exposed to different cultures of food,” said Cy Olsen, YCHS principal.