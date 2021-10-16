Biden Suggests Shortening Length Of Budget Programs Rather Than Slashing Them

Joe Biden kicks off a make-or-break week for his presidency and the Democratic Party's wider fortunes Monday with a New Jersey speech pitching his troubled domestic spending package.
Biden was to visit an elementary school and a train maintenance depot to push for a social spending bill expected to add up to a little less than $2 trillion and an infrastructure bill worth around $1.2 trillion.
As he set out from his private home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he'd spent the weekend, he told reporters he expected a deal this week. He said that talks on Sunday with one of the main obstacles to agreement, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, "went well."
Democrats narrowly control Congress but have been feuding for weeks over the contents and scope of the social spending bill, with moderates forcing down the original $3.5 trillion price tag and left-leaning members retaliating by threatening to sink the otherwise popular infrastructure package.
