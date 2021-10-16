CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Suggests Shortening Length Of Budget Programs Rather Than Slashing Them

By Zeke Miller, Alexandra Jaffe
 9 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he would prefer to cut the duration of programs in his big social services and climate change package rather than eliminate some entirely, as Democrats struggle to win support from moderates by trimming what had been a $3.5 trillion proposal....

