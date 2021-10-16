Biden Suggests Shortening Length Of Budget Programs Rather Than Slashing Them

After months of fierce political wrangling, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she expects agreement on a huge social spending package and a vote on a cross-party infrastructure bill this week, adding: "We're almost there." President Joe Biden had been intent on securing passage of the two mega-measures -- which Democrats see as vital to their party's political hopes in midterm elections next year -- before he leaves for a climate summit in Glasgow that opens October 31. And the White House noted "progress" was being made as Biden met with a key member of his party Sunday, a sentiment shared by the top Democrat in Congress. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether the agreement on the spending package and votes on infrastructure could occur in the coming week, Pelosi replied, "that's the plan."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO