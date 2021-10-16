CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Zealand dispenses record number of jabs at 'Vaxathon'

By NICK PERRY Associated Press
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand health care workers administered a record number...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid news – live: UK daily cases hit three-month high as record number sign up for booster jabs

The UK has recorded more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time since mid-July, as ministers continue to reject calls from health leaders for some restrictions to be introduced. Health secretary Sajid Javid said the current strain facing the NHS was not “unsustainable”, while Boris Johnson said infection numbers were “high” but “within the parameters of what the predictions were”. Doctors described the government’s decision as “wilful negligence” and said “Plan B” should be activated to protect the NHS. Under this scenario, face masks would be made mandatory and working from home would be advised.Meanwhile, a record 234,000 people booked to receive their booster jab on Wednesday, Mr Javid said.The announcement came after Labour criticised the speed of the booster jab rollout, urging the government to complete it by Christmas rather than March. Read More Plan B: What are the Covid measures NHS chiefs want imposed this winter?Will there be another lockdown? Everything we knowCovid restrictions could return unless public ‘do their bit’, Sajid Javid warns
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand recorded on Tuesday the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began last year, as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in its biggest city Auckland. The South Pacific nation reported 94 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, of which 87 were in Auckland,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

New Zealand Covid Cases Hit Record Despite Vaccination Push

New Zealand recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday as a Delta-variant outbreak that dashed the nation's "Covid Zero" hopes showed no signs of easing. Health authorities announced 94 new virus cases, exceeding the previous daily record of 89 set in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

New Zealand reports its highest coronavirus numbers amid push for vaccines

Most of the new cases were in Auckland, but seven were found in the nearby Waikato district. New Zealand counted its most new coronavirus cases of the pandemic as an outbreak in its largest city grew and officials urged vaccinations as a way out of Auckland’s two-month lockdown. Health officials...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Number#Healthcare Workers#Wellington#Ap
IBTimes

New Zealand Health Workers, Teachers Told 'No Jab, No Job'

New Zealand announced Monday a sweeping "no jab, no job" policy for most healthcare workers and teachers to prevent the spread of Covid-19. "We can't leave anything to chance so that's why we are making it mandatory," said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who is also the education minister. Doctors,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Jacinda Ardern blames rule-breakers as New Zealand sees record rise in Covid cases

New Zealand witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases on Tuesday as it recorded the highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began.The country reported 94 cases, of which 87 were from its largest city, Auckland, while seven were recorded in the nearby Waikato district, taking the total number of infections in the current outbreak to 2,099. The new grim milestone eclipsed the previously high of 89 Covid-19 cases in a day, reported about 18 months ago in April 2020.Overall, since the pandemic began, there have been 4,794 cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand. The country has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Russia marks another record number of daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia reported another daily record of confirmed coronavirus cases Monday as a surge in infections has prompted the Kremlin to tell most people to stay away from work starting later this week. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Dutch government looking at reintroducing COVID-19 measures

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is seeking advice from a panel of experts on whether it needs to reintroduce COVID-19 restrictions amid sharply rising infection rates, the health minister said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Children as young as 3 will start receiving COVID-19 vaccines in China, where 76% of the population has been fully vaccinated and authorities are maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward outbreaks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Times Daily

Australia invests in $1.6 billion South Pacific telco deal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian telco Telstra has partnered with the Australian government in a $1.6 billion deal to buy the South Pacific operations of Digicel in a deal that would prevent a key part of the region’s telecommunications infrastructure falling into Chinese hands. Support local journalism reporting on your...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Rise in ‘needle spiking’ puts women in Britain on high alert

LONDON — Britain is increasingly feeling like a hostile place for women. There have been multiple reports of “needle spiking” — which involves an injection being administered to someone without their knowledge or consent, usually in a nightclub or bar setting — as opposed to the more commonly known method of contaminating alcoholic drinks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

First weekend of enforcement of vaccine passport scheme ‘unmitigated disaster’

The first weekend of enforcement of Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme has been an “unmitigated disaster”, according to a hospitality sector body.The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) said that staff have faced “intolerable levels of abuse” and some venues saw a drop in footfall of up to 40%.It is calling on the Scottish Government to scrap the scheme, which has been legally enforceable since October 18.Proof of full vaccination is required to enter nightclubs and large events as part of the Scottish Government’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus and increase vaccine take-up.The Scottish Hospitality Group has been warning the government...
WORLD
@JohnLocke

Yale Study Boosts Case for Natural COVID Immunity

Athena Thorne writes for PJMedia.com about the latest evidence that natural immunity against COVID ought to get more respect than it does among government officials. To their dismay, the Yale School of Public Health just concluded that immunity acquired by COVID-19 infection lasts three times longer and is stronger than that provided by vaccination. Naturally, the Yale Daily News downplayed the info under the headline, “COVID-19 reinfection is likely among unvaccinated individuals, Yale study finds.”
Times Daily

Australia gives in-principle support for net zero by 2050

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Cabinet on Monday will consider conditions the government’s junior coalition partner has placed on committing the national to a target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
AUSTRALIA
Times Daily

Merck asks EU regulator to authorize pill that treats COVID

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The pharmaceutical company Merck says it has asked the European Medicines Agency to authorize its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, the first pill that has been shown to treat the disease. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy