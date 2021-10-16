Hatton dominates Tharptown on homecoming

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School football player Dominic Voegele. The 6-foot-2 junior quarterback/defensive back has helped lead the Eagles to a 4-3 record this season. Voegele has thrown for more than 700 yards and seven touchdowns so far this fall and has also rushed for 390 yards and six scores in addition to catching a TD pass. He has also kicked 20 extra points and a field goal. On defense, Voegele leads the Eagles with 51 total tackles and has one interception.

COLUMBIA, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO