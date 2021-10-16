Hatton dominates Tharptown on homecoming

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some harsh words for his team after losing to the Pittsburgh Panthers. It’s generally never a good thing when a head coach has to make massive changes midgame, but that’s what Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had to do when the Tigers were struggling against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
With D.J. Uiagalelei getting benched during Clemson’s game against Pittsburgh, here are five potential transfer destinations for the sophomore. The Clemson Tigers’ disastrous 2021 season got that much worse on Saturday. The team trailed the No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers 14-7 at halftime and immediately saw that deficit extend to 21-7 after quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw a pick-six on the opening drive of the second half.
Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
PITTSBURGH -- No. 24 Clemson was outscored 27-10 over the final three and half quarters by No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field, dropping the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play. Here are four (...)
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School football player Dominic Voegele. The 6-foot-2 junior quarterback/defensive back has helped lead the Eagles to a 4-3 record this season. Voegele has thrown for more than 700 yards and seven touchdowns so far this fall and has also rushed for 390 yards and six scores in addition to catching a TD pass. He has also kicked 20 extra points and a field goal. On defense, Voegele leads the Eagles with 51 total tackles and has one interception.
Frustration in the Philadelphia Eagles camp boiled over Sunday after the team’s 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Veteran defensive lineman Fletcher Cox openly criticized the team’s defensive scheme following the loss. Cox was highly critical of the lack of aggressiveness on defense, adding that while he wasn’t mad at coach Nick Sirianni, he disagreed with the team’s defensive playcalling.
I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
A week that started out rough for the Saydel football team got worse once the Creston Panthers got rolling in their homecoming game Friday night. Creston steamrolled the winless Eagles, 51-12, amassing 414 yards in total offense including 301 yards on the ground. Saydel head coach Austin Stubbs was placed...
Hosting the No. 6 in the nation is sure to attract people for a homecoming game, but at the same time you risk losing by a big margin in front of that big crowd. That’s exactly what happened to Edinboro University. The first half of the game was very competitive,...
VALDESE — Juniors Donnell Wilkins and Will Price were the key elements on the defensive side of the ball for the Draughn football team in gaining a 32-2 homecoming win over Rosman on Friday night in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference action. Wilkins was able to clog the holes for the...
The William Campbell Generals’ football squad rebounded from last week’s loss to Gretna and got back in the win column at home last Thursday night. They blanked Nelson County 48-0. The game was moved up a day due to the threat of inclement weather. Still, William Campbell coach Danny Broggin managed to get his team firing on all cylinders against the Governors even without a full week to prepare.
The Dumas Demon Junior High 7th grade football teams won in dominating fashions against the Canyon Eagles Tuesday, Oct. 12. The Dumas Black team scored in bunches as they beat the Eagles 60-8. The Demons controlled the game by running the ball for large gains and playing sound defense. The...
LINGLE – It took the Lingle-Fort Laramie High School football team only 20 seconds to find the end zone on Friday night en route to a 53-16 win over the Moorcroft Wolves. Freshman kick returner Louden Bremer took the opening kick back 85 yards to give the Doggers an early 6-0 lead. It was the first of 33 first-half points for the Doggers.
EMMA — Westview’s boys soccer team scored five times in the first 10 minutes against Caston on its way to 11-0 victory in a Class 1A regional semifinal match Thursday evening. The Warriors (14-5) will host ninth-ranked Illiana Christian (17-1-1) in a regional final Saturday at 2 p.m. Then the...
