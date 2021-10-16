One Margaret hosts event for mental health awareness

The 2nd annual Safford Lions 5K and 10K Community Mental Health Awareness Run will be held Saturday, October 23rd at the EAC Discovery Park Campus. Bring your family and friends to run, walk, jog or race around the computer timed, 5K groomed path circling Discovery Park. The 10K begins at 8:00 a.m., the 5K at 8:30 a.m. with check in beginning at 7:00 a.m. T-shirts are included in the entry fee which is $25/person, $20/person for family groups of 4 or more and on event day, $30/person. Children 10 and under are free.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO