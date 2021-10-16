CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NH officials react to IRS proposal

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Margaret hosts event for mental health awareness. Women donors at Dartmouth College are proving to...

newspressnow.com

Bankers and state officials express concern over IRS Proposal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri bankers and Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick voiced concerns about an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) latest proposal requiring financial institutions to turn over financial account information for accounts with inflows or outflows totaling more than $10,000. “This proposal is the Biden Administration’s latest attempt at blatant...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
NH official withdraws request for federal vaccination funding

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) New Hampshire’s health and human services commissioner asked a legislative fiscal committee to withdraw her requests for the acceptance of $27 million in federal COVID-19 vaccination funding that was rejected by the Executive Council. Both the council and the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee needed to approve the...
CONCORD, NH
Locals react to proposal that would allow IRS to monitor bank account transactions

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Biden administration's proposal to fight tax evasion means taking a closer look at Americans' money. Under the proposal, outlined fully here, banks, credit unions and other financial institutions would be required to annually report customers' account deposits and withdrawals of $600 or more to the IRS. This does not mean, however, the government will have unrestricted access to Americans' bank accounts.
New IRS proposal could impact many of you

It's a proposal that would impact 100 million people, including many of you. Part of President Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending plan would require all banks to report every deposit and withdrawal totalling more than $600. There are mixed responses to the proposal. WSBT 22's Taylor Gattoni spoke to a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Biden Pulls Back on IRS Bank Account Tracking Proposal

The controversial proposal by the Biden administration to grant the IRS the power to track bank accounts with more than $600 in annual transactions is now being revisited, following pushback by Republicans and banking lobbyists who called the move an invasion of privacy by the federal government. A new proposal...
Proposal to have IRS track $600 transactions under consideration

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A debate is taking place over part of the Democrats' social spending package. Some have argued the proposal is government overreach, while others argue it is a way to crack down on tax fraud. Banks and some lawmakers have blasted the idea from the Biden administration, which...
MANCHESTER, NH
Florida Bankers Outraged over New Biden IRS Proposal

Florida bankers are outraged over a proposal by the Biden administration that would require Americans to share sensitive banking information related to their deposits and withdrawals. In an effort to curb tax fraud, Biden’s proposal would require said information be reported regularly, with reports tracking expenses of $600 or more.
Van Drew Comments on Changes to IRS Reporting Proposal

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued a statement on new developments to the Biden administration's proposal to alter IRS reporting. According to a release from the congressman's office, the administration, following pushback from the American people and Congress, announced that they are abandoning their proposal that would require banks to report inflows and outflows totaling more than $600 a year. The administration's revised proposal would require banks to report accounts to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that exceed $10,000 in inflows and outflows annually.
Sen. Moran: IRS proposal intrusion on Kansans’ lives

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Accounts at Kansas banks are already being closed due to a new proposal to allow the IRS more power to review individual bank accounts according to Senator Jerry Moran. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he spoke during a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 19, about...
Hinson Wildly Exaggerates On IRS Proposal To Catch Tax Evasion

If you’ve listened to Rep. Ashley Hinson lately, you’d think that under a new proposal, every time you pay your rent, buy a new TV or computer, or otherwise spend at least $600, a notification will pop up on the screen of an IRS employee tracking your every move. “There’s...
Local police address mental health stigmas

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says he is getting closer to making a decision on whether he plans to run for the United States Senate. New cannabis recommendations have Vermont towns seeing green. Updated: 9 hours ago. More Vermont towns are approving the future sale of marijuana. Runners and organizers...
State seeks input on clean water spending priorities

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont residents are being asked for their input on how to spend about $46.9 million to clean up water pollution in the state. The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says the Vermont Clean Water Board is seeking feedback in an online questionnaire on the funding levels and the board’s proposed prioritization of funding.
Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
