Movies

Film and TV Crews Pack Up Their Tools in Anticipation of a Strike

By Gene Maddaus
seattlepi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm and TV workers left the job site on Friday uncertain of when they would return, as negotiators were expected to work through the weekend in hopes of avoiding a crippling strike. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees advised members to bring home any tools and equipment that...

nwlaborpress.org

Film/TV strike would be biggest ever

For the first time in the 128-year history of International Association of Theatrical and Stage Employees (IATSE), members have authorized a strike at film and television productions nationwide. Altogether, 53,411 members in 36 locals voted—a turnout of 90%. And 98.7% of them voted to authorize a strike, the union announced Oct. 4. From set designers and prop makers to gaffers and set painters, the workers are indispensable in film and television production.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Iatse International#Variety Iatse#The Associated Press
The Independent

Film and TV productions could halt as thousands of crew members announce strike from Monday

Thousands of film and television crew members will begin a nationwide strike if they don’t reach a deal for fair and safe working conditions.The union representing them, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), says its 60,000 members are prepared to start their strike next week.A strike would bring a halt to filming on a broad swath of film and television productions and extend well beyond Hollywood, affecting productions in Georgia, New Mexico and other North American shoots.Matthew Loeb, the organisation’s international president, told the Associated Press on Wednesday that the strike would begin at 12:01am on Monday unless...
ADVOCACY
TheDailyBeast

Film and TV Crew Union Threaten to Strike Next Week Over Working Conditions

The entertainment industry may grind to another halt next week, and it won’t have anything to do with COVID. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union representing most film and television crews, said they would go on strike Monday if studios do not agree to their demands for better working conditions. “Without an end date, we could keep talking forever,” union head Matthew Loeb said in a statement, per the Associated Press. “Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now.” The bargaining groups have been locked in a public back-and-forth in recent weeks, with an Oct. 4 vote giving Loeb the power to authorize a strike. Studios said they are committed to working with the union, which represents positions such as cinematographers, set designers, and visual effects artists. “There are five whole days left to reach a deal,” Jarryd Gonzales, a publicist for the group representing the studios, said. “Studios will continue to negotiate in good faith in an effort to reach an agreement for a new contract that will keep the industry working.” The strike, should it go into effect, would be the first in the union’s 128-year history.
LABOR ISSUES
KTVN.com

Film & TV Union Avoid Strike With New Deal

An 11th-hour deal has been reached and a strike that would have shut down film and television productions across the U.S. was averted. The union representing most of the crew members who work on movies and TV shows reached a contract agreement Saturday with the studios who employ them. Disagreements...
TV SHOWS
kfgo.com

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera operators, make-up...
LABOR ISSUES
Pasadena Star-News

IATSE film and TV union sets Monday strike deadline

HOLLYWOOD — The union that represents some 60,000 film and television workers set a strike deadline of Monday at 12:01 a.m., putting pressure on producers to get a deal done and avoid shutdown of many Hollywood films and television shows. Matthew Loeb, the president of the International Alliance of Theatrical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcamax.com

Nina Metz: TV and film crews may go on strike as early as Monday. They are fighting for reasonable work hours. This has been a long time coming

Work on TV and film sets might come to a standstill as soon as Monday if 60,000 crew members working nationwide go on strike. In Chicago, that could affect a number of projects including the Dick Wolf shows for NBC, a forthcoming reboot of sci-fi drama “The 4400,” a series for AMC called “61st Street,” Fox’s “The Big Leap” and a show for Apple TV+ starring Elisabeth Moss.
ENTERTAINMENT
ABC10

Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios

LOS ANGELES — An 11th-hour deal has been reached and a strike that would have shut down film and television productions across the U.S. was averted. The union representing most of the crew members who work on movies and TV shows reached a contract agreement Saturday with the studios who employ them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
seattlepi.com

Animation Is Film Launches Top Toons From Around the World

After a year-long delay due to the pandemic, the Animation Is Film festival returns this year for its fourth edition, taking place Oct. 22-24. The festival will be held, as it traditionally has been, at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood and will feature a competition lineup of the best animation films of the year, as well as other special events.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Netflix Dramas, 30% Tax Credit Lift Lithuania's Growing Biz

When U.K.-based Camelot Films’ “Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher” was forced to relocate to Lithuania earlier this year, after the film’s Welsh financing fell through, executive producer Kestutis Drazdauskas knew the first challenge facing director Daniel Graham’s period drama would be re-creating 19th century England in 21st century Vilnius.
TV & VIDEOS
WLNS

Despite hybrid release, ‘Dune’ draws well on the big screen

NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” debuted with $40.1 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend in North America, drawing a large number of moviegoers to see the thundering sci-fi epic on the big screen despite it also being available to stream in homes. Warner Bros. launched the Legendary Entertainment production simultaneously in theaters and […]
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

'Rust' Production Shuts Down 'At Least Until Investigations Are Complete'

The producers of the movie “Rust” are suspending production while sheriffs investigate the circumstances of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that occurred when a gun handled by Alec Baldwin discharged on Thursday. Actors were rehearsing for the Western film, which was shooting at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Box Office: 'Dune' Voyaging to a $33 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

North American audiences are seeing the spice flow on the big screen. Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Dune” is expected to open at the top of the domestic box office, targeting a $33 million opening weekend haul. Other industry projections have the film opening as highly $39.1 million. The studios’ adaptation...
MOVIES
Deadline

Denmark Sends ‘Flee’ To International Oscar Race

The Danish Oscar committee has selected Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee as its entry for this year’s international Oscar race. The animated documentary tells the true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. The film beat out Charlotte Sieling’s Margrete – Queen of the North and Ole Bornedal’s The Shadow in My Eye to be chosen. The decision was made by Danish Film Institute CEO Chairman Claus Ladegaard (CEO, Danish Film Institute), Jacob Jarek (Danish Producers), Tea Lindeburg (Danish Directors), Mette Heeno (Danish Screenwriters), Jan Weincke (Danish Cinematographers), Nanna Frank Rasmussen (Danish Film Critics), Søren Søndergaard (Danish Cinema Owners) and Marianne Moritzen (Head of Fiction, Danish Film Institute). Flee was selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s virtual edition last year. It screened physically in Sundance, winning the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize. Since then the film has won best Nordic documentary at Göteborg and three accolades at Annecy, including the Cristal for best feature film. It also screened at Telluride, Toronto and New York. Neon will release in the U.S. on December 3.
MOVIES

