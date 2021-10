Celebrity chef Michael Symon may be a Cleveland native, but his culinary roots lie in his Mediterranean heritage. In addition to owning several restaurants in Cleveland and beyond, including Lola, Mabel's BBQ, Bar Symon, Angeline, and B Spot Burgers, Symon also has a career as a booming television personality, appearing on shows such as "Iron Chef," "Burgers, Brew & 'Que," and "The Chew." The chef has written six cookbooks chronicling his best recipes (via Symon's website). But Symon may not have reached such great success or even gotten his start if it hadn't been for one very important role model in his life: his mother.

