Cedi Osman may be set to break out for the Cavs. Cedi Osman had a very rough 2020-2021 for the Cavs. The at-times very dynamic playmaker has had a turbulent up and down career so far in Cleveland. Capable of carrying the ball up the court, with excellent court vision, passing, and a three-point shot that has range, but you’d never know most of that based on last season. Osman shot poorly and nearly drove himself out of the lineup due to it, but did get a chance to play with the ball in his hands after issues with health affected Darius Garland and Matthew Dellavedova. He looked good, not great but good as the season came to a close.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO